Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
THPD K-9 Unit wins several awards at K-9 Olympics
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department’s K-9 unit won several wards after competing in a K-9 Olympics in Indiana. THPD won first place in several categories, including narcotic detection. K-9 Trainer Sergeant, Justin Sears, said they train 16 hours as a unit every month,...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from...
Support services coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
Scholarship named after Cameron Cheuvront
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Months since the death of a Vermillion County teen, his family is starting a new way to honor him while giving back to the community. Cameron Cheuvront was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 in Cayuga on May 11. He was a North Vermillion student.
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
Vigo County Cemetery has connections to centuries of African-American history
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Earlier this week, Stewart Lawn Cemetery received a $14,500 grant to complete several restoration projects around the grounds. Cemetery board president Louis Ross said these efforts are important for what he called a landmark. “It’s important to preserve this just for the main thing of...
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
How a tiny home is making a big impact for kids in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is helping children who are awaiting foster care. Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based non-profit in Bloomfield that works to empower youth. The group is building a 14 x30 cabin and McHenry homes is helping design it. The building will be used...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the...
Southwest School Corp. announces facility upgrades
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Southwest School Corporation announced its 2023 budget and several future capital improvement projects. The budget will be nearly $24 million which is similar to what it has been in previous years. A series of small capital improvement projects will take place over the course of two years.
Local foodbank starts new campaign as Hunger Action month begins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As Hunger Action month begins, a local food bank is raising awareness about hunger in the Wabash Valley and it’s also announcing a new partnership to help feed senior citizens. Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will offer free food boxes thanks to a...
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard
Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
