Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Noble County manufacturer expanding
A manufacturer in the Noble County town of Avilla is growing, the county’s nonprofit economic development organization announced Thursday. ONXX Tool Inc., which makes parts and tools for the aerospace, food processing and medical industries, is investing $325,000 to purchase new equipment it says will expand operations and add jobs.
rv-pro.com
Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC
ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
95.3 MNC
South Bend becoming a Broadband Ready Community
The Mayor of South Bend has issued an executive order. Mayor James Mueller is calling for the city to be a “Broadband Ready Community.”. He says that the order will help the city’s residents, businesses, and community organizations. The order says that the mayor and his team will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Contract Approved, Check Received For Center Lake Pavilion Renovation
Around August in 2023, Center Lake Pavilion will have a new look and a possible new name. After the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved the contract with CME Corp. for the pavilion renovations Friday, Zimmer Biomet Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility Adam Griner presented a $2 million check from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to Clerk-Treasurer Lynne Christiansen for the project.
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: Long COVID patient struggles accessing disability
Brian Yost left a message on the ABC57 Sound Off inbox, complaining about issues dealing with the Social Security Administration, as he tried to get disability benefits for long COVID. While life has mostly gone back to normal since the height of the pandemic, there’s still an estimated 24.8 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Presumptive positive test of H5 avian flu in Elkhart County
The H5 avian flu started in February and seemed to come to a temporary end in July. Now, a presumptive positive test in Elkhart County means the virus is back. A hobby flock of birds in Elkhart County tested positive on Tuesday, August 30th, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. This flock had chickens, ducks and geese.
WNDU
No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday. There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
WNDU
Local mental health leader discusses addressing intense situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a story you will see first on 16 News Now. A mental health professional said the community needs to work together when responding to situations like the South Bend police shooting of Dante Kittrell. John Horsley, who has been at Oaklawn for 11...
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Gives Commissioners A Brief U.S. 30 Update
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer sometimes will attend the County Commissioners meeting, sitting in the back of the room and not saying anything. Tuesday was a little different as he thanked Cary Groninger, commissioner, and Matt Sandy, Area Plan, for meeting Monday with him and city planners as they met with the project manager from the Indiana Department Of Transportation (INDOT) about the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for U.S. 30 for about 90 minutes.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
PLANetizen
South Bend’s Infill Plans Include Pre-Approved Multi-Family Designs
The city of South Bend recently released the details of its New Neighborhood Homes Initiative, an ambitious plan first announced in June to lower development costs and build more infill housing. Included in the initiative is a set of pre-approved plans for multi-family infill housing developments. A statement announcing the launch of the “Build South Bend” program calls the pre-approved plans a “Sears Catalog” of housing options.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
WNDU
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants
Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend. Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection. Pulling out a win at the horseshoe in Columbus won’t be an easy task...
Comments / 0