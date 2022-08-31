ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AARP Fraud Watch: DMV Scams

By Kendra Nichols
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYSSk_0hd6iaYK00

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- There are millions of licensed drivers and scammers are trying to take advantage with Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) scams.

AARP says this is how it works:

You get and text message from the DMV saying you owe money or you need to renew your registration and if you don’t pay now your license will be suspended.

You search the web and land on what you think is PennDOT’s site.

Here’s what you should know:

PennDOT will not ask for personal or private data by text message.

Criminals buy online ads to lead web searchers to fake DMV pages with the goal of capturing a payment method or sensitive data that can be used for identity fraud. PennDOT’s web address ends in .gov.

Here’s what you should do:

Carefully scrutinize DMV text messages for misspellings or unusual grammar.

Avoid clicking any links in an unsolicited text message or email, even if it claims to be a government agency.

Report DMV scams to the Federal Trade Commission, online or by calling 877-382-4357.

