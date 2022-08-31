Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
texasstandard.org
State’s 10-year transportation plan advances, including controversial I-45 expansion in Houston
With a record $85 billion price tag, TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Program is focused on mobility and road projects. But what’s started as opposition to the I-45 expansion has grown amid concerns about other issues related to road expansion elsewhere in the state. The Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
texassignal.com
TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston donates water to Jackson, MS amid its water crisis
After Jackson, Mississippi experienced severe flooding and its water system failed, the city of Houston hosted a water bottled donation drive on Friday for Jackson. Residents have been without clean water preventing them from drinking, cooking, and taking care of hygiene needs. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is a graduate of Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
Texas peaches, farmers impacted by drought hope for more rain next year
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — You may have noticed something missing from local grocery stores this summer: Texas peaches. Most of the peaches you may have seen in the produce section are from California. The Texas harvest was delayed three weeks this year because of a mild winter, and the drought...
Comments / 0