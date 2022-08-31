ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Traffic
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston donates water to Jackson, MS amid its water crisis

After Jackson, Mississippi experienced severe flooding and its water system failed, the city of Houston hosted a water bottled donation drive on Friday for Jackson. Residents have been without clean water preventing them from drinking, cooking, and taking care of hygiene needs. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is a graduate of Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Hurricane Evacuation#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance#I 45
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy