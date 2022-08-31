ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lamb
WBTW News13

North Carolina troopers release photo of vehicle possibly linked to hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a vehicle that is possibly linked to an Aug. 12 hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord. The photo released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage […]
CONCORD, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fall in North Carolina: When it starts, average temperatures, when leaves could change colors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September has arrived and the pumpkin flavors are already flowing! It seems that as soon as the calendar flips from August to September the mindset of Fall starts to set in, almost immediately. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore even told our weather team that as soon as the "ber" months (SeptemBER, OctoBER, NovemBER) get here, she starts breaking out all of her fall clothes!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nsjonline.com

NC Wildlife Resources Commission hosting National Hunting and Fishing Day events

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family-friendly events on Saturday, Sept. 24 highlighting NC’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. National Hunting and Fishing Day, formalized by Congress in...
ELLERBE, NC
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy