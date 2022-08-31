Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend anticipated to be busy on roadways
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day weekend is typically a busy weekend on the roads as folks celebrate the unofficial end of summer. In an effort to reduce crashes, law enforcement will be on the lookout for people speeding, not wearing their seat belts, drinking and driving, and driving distracted.
Dickinson man dead, another injured in crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is dead and another injured in a crash Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old did not stop at a stop sign at 34th Street southwest and State Avenue North. The other driver, a 23-year-old man,...
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
Is living in Bismarck the same as living in Mandan? No. No it is not.
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
In Bismarck – How To Make Sure People Know You Are Open
Wouldn't you think that the title of this story would make perfect sense if you had a business to run in Bismarck/Mandan?. So with that, now take a close look at the picture of this article. Does this look promising to you? See any cars parked close by or easy access for people hoping to cross the street to get inside the establishment? If you are an owner there is a lot of room to build up a complaint here, take a look at what Brick Oven Bakery posted on their Facebook page this afternoon ( Friday, September 2nd )
Mandan PD: Missing juvenile has been found
JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help
When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
Bismarck Woman Gives Back To Those In Need
Those that have suffered, surrendered, and fought back to regain their life have so much to teach others. If there is one thing I have learned in life is to give yourself a break. I was torturing myself for years with alcohol abuse, neglecting responsibilities, bills, and family members, all for the love of addiction. I reached my bottom when my drinking was about ready to take my life, blood pressure reaching sky-high, laying in a hospital bed strapped in, alarms sounding ( I was told I could have a stroke any second )....and yet all I could think of was to have just one more swallow of vodka. I know what saved my life, those that took the time to listen, people and resources that were introduced to me, the 12 steps of AA, my higher power ( God ), and people that made it clear that they would not give up on me. There is a woman in Bismarck that is giving back to those that need it, and she's awesome.
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A 68-Year-Old Victim Of The Fire Is Embraced With Love
43rd Avenue Water Tower celebrates 30 years with new look
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The 43rd Avenue Water Tower is about halfway through its service period — and with this milestone comes a new appearance and well-deserved rehabilitation. The tower was originally built in 1992 and has continued to serve NorthWest Bismarck ever since. It has a one million gallon storage capacity, allowing it to […]
Former ND banker pleads guilty to fraud
He also issued 20 bank money orders without crediting or funding the transactions which led to an overdraft of more than $724,558 in the bank’s ledger account.
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
Bike Night’s Gift To BisMan – Luke Weinberg
We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
One Of Bismarck’s Oldest Businesses Announces Permanent Close
You might have seen the signs in the windows as you've driven through downtown Bismarck. A sad announcement was made on the Knowles Jewelry Facebook page; the business will be closing and selling off all of its inventory over the next few weeks. Yep, after 115 operating in downtown Bismarck,...
Lincoln City Council votes not to change certain zone to “heavy industrial”
LINCOLN, N.D, (KXNET)— Concerned residents and business owners were taking turns addressing the Lincoln City Council Thursday night. At issue was to consider an appeal of the Lincoln Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of a zoning change to what’s known as the Edge Hill Estates Addition. Lance Piatz, of D and L Land LLC, was […]
The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery To Observe 30 Years
According to a press release from the National Guard in Bismarck, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on August 31st, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 1 pm. (Central Time) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. The public is welcome to attend.
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
School is officially in session for just about all of our area schools. Bismarck Shiloh and St. Mary's started last week. Mandan got underway yesterday and Bismarck public schools start today. On my way to the gym daily, I drive by this school named Roosevelt Elementary. What is shocking is...
Mandan Turning Utility Boxes Into Amazing Art
Hey listen, I've got nothing personal about utility boxes, ok? They just don't get a whole lot of respect. I mean let's face the facts when you are driving around Bisman taking care of a thousand errands, the last thing that pops out at you are utility boxes, am I right? "Wow honey, that utility box over there sure is a handsome one, don't you think?" That conversation I can pretty much 100% guarantee has never taken place - That will soon change.
