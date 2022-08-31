ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Missouri State
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Colorado Business
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22

The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

If elected Kansas governor, Derek Schmidt says he'll quickly sign bill banning transgender athletes

Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt pledged Thursday to sign legislation targeting transgender persons by mandating athletic teams sponsored by public schools and colleges in Kansas align participation with an individual’s gender at birth. Schmidt and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared together at Johnson County Republican Party...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Lsw
Agriculture Online

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas State Fair fun need not cost a fortune

The 2022 Kansas State Fair is expected to rebound from the pandemic slump, with anticipated attendance this year of more than 325,000. From September 9-18, Hutchinson, Kansas will host visitors looking for midway thrills, concert excitement and exhibition discoveries. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some advice for fairgoers who are interested in keeping their financial footing amidst the dizzying rides and fluttering tummies that are a part of any fun fair experience.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses

Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy