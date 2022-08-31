Read full article on original website
KVIA
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway
UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
KFOX 14
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do
What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
cbs4local.com
Safety streetlight funding approved for El Paso roads
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several viewers raised questions to KFOX14 about how the Texas Department of Transportation determines where safety lights are installed along El Paso roadways. KFOX14 spoke with Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TxDOT to understand how the process works. “TxDOT every year gets an allocation...
cbs4local.com
3 people arrested, accused of firing shots at guests of house party in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of firing shots at some guests of a house party in far east El Paso in July. Officers arrested 19-year-old Madoc Gaither from Chaparral, 20-year-old Daniel Najera from Chaparral and 18-year-old Isaac Carlos from El Paso. The incident...
Mexican Cartels Using Female Curriers to Smuggle Drugs in Their Body Cavities
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend including women transporting drugs inside their body cavities. “The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless.” CBP officers…
KVIA
Crimes Against Persons respond to an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say there was an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
‘In a way, we’re fighting a war’: DPS trooper describes how fentanyl is killing America
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas DPS Sergeant Marc Couch might be new to Abilene and the Big Country but when it comes to law enforcement he is not. In 32 years of serving and protecting communities throughout West Texas, Couch makes his way to Abilene and the Big Country after serving three years with Texas […]
texasstandard.org
El Paso County DA faces petition for removal; two prosecutors in Walmart mass shooting case leave
El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, who’s prosecuting one of the largest mass shooting cases in the state’s history, is facing a petition to remove her from office amid allegations of “official misconduct” and “incompetence.”. The petition was filed Wednesday by a private criminal...
Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
KFOX 14
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church
UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude. Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
cbs4local.com
Over 300 El Paso County cases up for dismissal Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
El Paso train derailment investigated by National Transportation Safety Board
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the train derailment that left one man dead outside of the Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday. As KTSM previously reported, a local Union Pacific conductor identified as Mario Navarro, died after a train car hit him as […]
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
