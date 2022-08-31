ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do

What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Safety streetlight funding approved for El Paso roads

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several viewers raised questions to KFOX14 about how the Texas Department of Transportation determines where safety lights are installed along El Paso roadways. KFOX14 spoke with Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TxDOT to understand how the process works. “TxDOT every year gets an allocation...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartels Using Female Curriers to Smuggle Drugs in Their Body Cavities

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend including women transporting drugs inside their body cavities. “The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless.” CBP officers…
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church

UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude.   Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Over 300 El Paso County cases up for dismissal Friday morning

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
El Paso, TX

