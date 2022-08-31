Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator
COLUMBIA — For its next step to address homelessness in the city, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs offering new career advancement path for employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new way for existing and entering employees of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to climb through the ranks faster. It's all in an effort to retain and recruit more staff due to the healthcare worker shortage our state is...
The Post and Courier
SC test scores in English surpass pre-pandemic levels, but math scores still recovering
The latest South Carolina state test results show student English proficiency has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but they still have much further to go in math. The S.C. Department of Education on Sept. 6 released results for the S.C. Palmetto Assessment of State Standards which judges science and social studies proficiencies, and the S.C. College- and Career-Ready Assessments, which judge English Language Arts and Math proficiency, for the 2021-22 school year.
abcnews4.com
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Sullivan's worries that 'timeshares' have snuck onto the island
This Ion Avenue beach house is just about too good to be true. It sits near the northern tip of Sullivan’s Island, featuring sweeping views of Breach Inlet and the Atlantic, and includes five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a detached guest cottage and an infinity pool. It's lovely … and...
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
WIS-TV
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
Small earthquake recorded near Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
abccolumbia.com
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
