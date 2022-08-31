ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator

COLUMBIA — For its next step to address homelessness in the city, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC test scores in English surpass pre-pandemic levels, but math scores still recovering

The latest South Carolina state test results show student English proficiency has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but they still have much further to go in math. The S.C. Department of Education on Sept. 6 released results for the S.C. Palmetto Assessment of State Standards which judges science and social studies proficiencies, and the S.C. College- and Career-Ready Assessments, which judge English Language Arts and Math proficiency, for the 2021-22 school year.
EDUCATION
abcnews4.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
City
Seven Oaks, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...

