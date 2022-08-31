Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
KoPita offers fresh and authentic Mediterranean cuisine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KoPita has quickly become a East Tennessee favorite for those looking for fresh ingredients and great flavor. Now KoPita is expanding to a larger space at the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville. Finding authentic Mediterranean food in East Tennessee can be a little tricky, that...
Wilderness at the Smokies resort begins $40 million renovation, expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilderness at the Smokies has begun a $40 million expansion and renovation, according to a release from the resort. The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark. The new waterpark renovations will include a three-story water coaster, a...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several hundred homes and businesses near Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive were without power for a few hours Friday after a wreck took out a power pole. Knoxville Utilities Board shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to […]
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
10Explores: Grotto Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
Knoxville nonprofit reports three catalytic converters were stolen from vans over one week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit said Thursday that three of their vans had catalytic converters stolen while they were parked in a church in South Knoxville. Thrive is a faith-based nonprofit that hosts afterschool activities and works with at-risk youth in four neighborhoods across Knoxville. They work with more than 240 young people daily, offering homework help, reading lessons and educational electives.
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Wilderness at the Smokies resort hotel announces new attractions, expansion
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn.--Wilderness at the Smokies is making a $40 million expansion and renovation, adding 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark. The resort hotel is celebrating their 15th anniversary and will hold a groundbreaking event on September 15. Expansion and renovation includes Switchback Mountain, a three story water...
Monroe Life Balloon Festival
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival runs Sept. 3 & 4 at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. Learn more at monroelifeballoonfestival.com. Sept. 2, 2022-4pm.
How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
