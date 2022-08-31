MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.

