thedowneypatriot.com
Signatures submitted for second recall attempt on Catherine Alvarez
DOWNEY - Members of the recall campaign against Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez submitted signatures to the City Clerk for the second time on Thursday, after initial attempts to oust the councilmember failed by a slim margin. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office will have 30 working days to verify...
lagunabeachindy.com
Facing incivility and “brick walls”, Toni Iseman steps down after 24 years
As Councilmember Toni Iseman visited mentor Bonnie Hano on her deathbed in April, the long-time Laguna Beach activist held her hand and said she should not run for reelection. When the Aug. 12 filing deadline passed without Iseman declaring her intent to seek another four years in office, it marked the beginning of the end of her 24 years in public service. The veteran politician had mulled the decision for months but Hano’s words made the decision easier.
sac.media
Former West Covina Mayor Looks To Take Back City Council Seat
Fredrick Sykes, the 71 year-old former mayor and councilperson of West Covina, is running for office where he was voted out of – Council District 5. The 2022 election in West Covina adds another chapter to the electoral rivalry between incumbent Tony Wu and Sykes. Wu defeated Sykes in the 2015 election by a margin of 0.3% of the vote.
randomlengthsnews.com
Union Organizing is Taking Off All Across the Nation
Strippers at N. Hollywood Topless Bar Apply for Union Representation. Unionizing campaigns sweeping workplaces across the country now include a strip club in North Hollywood. On Aug. 11, a majority of 30 dancers employed at the Star Garden Enterprises filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election to be represented at the bargaining table by the Actors’ Equity Association.
OC Judge Removes Majority of Mission Viejo City Council Members, City Moves to Appeal
A majority of the Mission Viejo City Council were tossed off the dais by an Orange County Superior Court judge Wednesday, but they won’t be officially removed until a state appeals court reviews the case. Voice of OC first reported on the removal of Mayor Wendy Bucknum and Councilmen...
City Council Adopts LAPD's Military Equipment Policy
The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday adopted the Los Angeles Police Department's military equipment-use policy, in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement.
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday.
fullertonobserver.com
New Electric Service Begins in October
Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
KTLA.com
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
Sheriff Villanueva says hiring freeze hurts L.A. County communities
Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed a hiring freeze for an uptick in crime across Los Angeles communities, calling on the county’s Board of Supervisors to let him fill a backlog of 2,400 positions.
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
myburbank.com
Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal
On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement. Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now...
myburbank.com
Water and Power Officials Outline Outside Watering Guidelines Between September 6 – 20
California has been in a drought for several decades, and as everyone knows, water is essential in sustaining life. At a press conference held at the courtyard of the Burbank Water and Power’s Ron E. Davis Eco Campus on Tuesday, a half-dozen people spoke that included the Metropolitan Water District’s General Manager Adel Hagekhalil, MWD Board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray, MWD Board Director Marsha Ramos, Burbank’s Water and Power General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell, MWD Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki and MWD Resource Specialist Krista Guerrero, about the district’s calling for a 15-day suspension of outdoor watering from September 6 through the 20.
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
A federal judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.
