Lomita, CA

thedowneypatriot.com

Signatures submitted for second recall attempt on Catherine Alvarez

DOWNEY - Members of the recall campaign against Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez submitted signatures to the City Clerk for the second time on Thursday, after initial attempts to oust the councilmember failed by a slim margin. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office will have 30 working days to verify...
DOWNEY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Facing incivility and “brick walls”, Toni Iseman steps down after 24 years

As Councilmember Toni Iseman visited mentor Bonnie Hano on her deathbed in April, the long-time Laguna Beach activist held her hand and said she should not run for reelection. When the Aug. 12 filing deadline passed without Iseman declaring her intent to seek another four years in office, it marked the beginning of the end of her 24 years in public service. The veteran politician had mulled the decision for months but Hano’s words made the decision easier.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
sac.media

Former West Covina Mayor Looks To Take Back City Council Seat

Fredrick Sykes, the 71 year-old former mayor and councilperson of West Covina, is running for office where he was voted out of – Council District 5. The 2022 election in West Covina adds another chapter to the electoral rivalry between incumbent Tony Wu and Sykes. Wu defeated Sykes in the 2015 election by a margin of 0.3% of the vote.
WEST COVINA, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Union Organizing is Taking Off All Across the Nation

Strippers at N. Hollywood Topless Bar Apply for Union Representation. Unionizing campaigns sweeping workplaces across the country now include a strip club in North Hollywood. On Aug. 11, a majority of 30 dancers employed at the Star Garden Enterprises filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election to be represented at the bargaining table by the Actors’ Equity Association.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Lomita, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

New Electric Service Begins in October

Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), our region’s new clean energy provider (of which Fullerton is a member) is set to begin serving residential customers electrical power in October. This launch takes place amidst an ongoing audit of the agency, and a Grand Jury Report expressing concerns over transparency and leadership of OCPA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement. Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Water and Power Officials Outline Outside Watering Guidelines Between September 6 – 20

California has been in a drought for several decades, and as everyone knows, water is essential in sustaining life. At a press conference held at the courtyard of the Burbank Water and Power’s Ron E. Davis Eco Campus on Tuesday, a half-dozen people spoke that included the Metropolitan Water District’s General Manager Adel Hagekhalil, MWD Board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray, MWD Board Director Marsha Ramos, Burbank’s Water and Power General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell, MWD Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki and MWD Resource Specialist Krista Guerrero, about the district’s calling for a 15-day suspension of outdoor watering from September 6 through the 20.
BURBANK, CA

