INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues. “This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO