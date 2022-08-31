Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues. “This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”
cbs4indy.com
Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on future development plans
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Officials in Speedway are looking for the community’s input on future development plans. The town was just awarded a $60,000 Comprehensive Planning Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Officials said that money will go towards Speedway’s new comprehensive plan. “We’re...
cbs4indy.com
Settlement with City requires landlords to sell 4 negelcted Indy apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — A settlement reached between the City of Indianapolis and the owners of four neglected apartment complexes requires all four properties — Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing and Covington Square — to be sold by the end of the year. In order for...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water. City of Bloomington Utilities says the organic compound is methylisoborneol (MIB). While it is not harmful to human health, this compound can cause a musty taste in the water. Some...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
cbs4indy.com
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service....
cbs4indy.com
1 critical after fire breaks out near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near Fountain Square on Friday evening. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Hartford Street at around 5:15 p.m. on report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses and two garages were on fire.
cbs4indy.com
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
cbs4indy.com
Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond community
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Love from an entire community is still on display in Richmond. As many await the news of Officer Seara Burton, they’re holding on to faith. That includes miles away in Henry County. “We’re here for them. They’ve been in our thoughts and prayers since...
cbs4indy.com
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east...
cbs4indy.com
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man downtown back in June. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
cbs4indy.com
Crash on I-65 near downtown shuts down all southbound lanes
INDIANAPOLIS — A large crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis caused heavy traffic and lane closures Saturday afternoon. The crash, which the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said occurred near I-65’s 113 mile marker, caused all southbound lanes of the interstate to close between 21st and Meridian streets for several hours. The closures, INDOT said, lasted until around 6:45 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for...
cbs4indy.com
AMBER Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl
An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Town of Speedway looking for community’s input on …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Support for Officer Burton extends beyond Richmond …. Richmond...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis summer climate report 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall. June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.
cbs4indy.com
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
