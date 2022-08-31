Ga. man sentenced for concealing 13-year-old girl at his home, drugging her, recording sexual abuse

ATLANTA (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison this week after he reportedly hid a 13-year-old girl in his home and sexually abused her 10 years ago.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, on June 18, 2012, Derrick Hunt reportedly saw a post on Facebook written by a 13-year-old girl stating she "wanted to run away from her family’s home." He reportedly picked her up and took her to his apartment, where he provided her with marijuana, opioids, and alcohol.

He reportedly knew she was underage.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hunt "engaged in numerous sex acts with the girl, many of them while she was impaired from alcohol or drugs."

Hunt reportedly had sex with the girl in his living room several times and set up a camera to record it.

On July 7, 2012, Hunt reportedly contacted the girl’s father and said he could pick her up at a restaurant. The girl’s dad called police and told officers to be present at the location, and Hunt was arrested at 2:30 a.m. when he arrived at the meeting spot.

He was charged in Fulton County at the time with child molestation but was released on bond and left the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a warrant for his arrest on federal charges of production of child pornography. He was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas while living under a different name on Aug. 30, 2019.

Hunt pleaded guilty to the charge May 16, 2022. He will reportedly be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he finishes his 17-year term.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in the statement, "Hunt assaulted a vulnerable young girl by plying her with drugs and alcohol in order to sexually abuse her. Sexual predators use every opportunity, including leveraging social media platforms, to lure children into these kinds of exploitive situations."

He continued, "The experience of this victim and her family is the kind of nightmare scenario for unsuspecting parents that we encourage citizens to try to avoid through vigilant monitoring of their children’s social media activities."

