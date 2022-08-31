ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. man sentenced for concealing 13-year-old girl at his home, drugging her, recording sexual abuse

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY22W_0hd6hkLN00

ATLANTA (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison this week after he reportedly hid a 13-year-old girl in his home and sexually abused her 10 years ago.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, on June 18, 2012, Derrick Hunt reportedly saw a post on Facebook written by a 13-year-old girl stating she "wanted to run away from her family’s home." He reportedly picked her up and took her to his apartment, where he provided her with marijuana, opioids, and alcohol.

He reportedly knew she was underage.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hunt "engaged in numerous sex acts with the girl, many of them while she was impaired from alcohol or drugs."

Hunt reportedly had sex with the girl in his living room several times and set up a camera to record it.

On July 7, 2012, Hunt reportedly contacted the girl’s father and said he could pick her up at a restaurant. The girl’s dad called police and told officers to be present at the location, and Hunt was arrested at 2:30 a.m. when he arrived at the meeting spot.

He was charged in Fulton County at the time with child molestation but was released on bond and left the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a warrant for his arrest on federal charges of production of child pornography. He was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas while living under a different name on Aug. 30, 2019.

Hunt pleaded guilty to the charge May 16, 2022. He will reportedly be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he finishes his 17-year term.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in the statement, "Hunt assaulted a vulnerable young girl by plying her with drugs and alcohol in order to sexually abuse her. Sexual predators use every opportunity, including leveraging social media platforms, to lure children into these kinds of exploitive situations."

He continued, "The experience of this victim and her family is the kind of nightmare scenario for unsuspecting parents that we encourage citizens to try to avoid through vigilant monitoring of their children’s social media activities."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

Okla. contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars killed while shooting at ex’s family

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old contractor accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims allegedly tried to gun down his ex-girlfriend’s family. According to the affidavit filed on Aug. 25, Delbert Middleton, a contractor with a roofing and construction company, was allegedly paid to complete home builds, but the jobs were never finished. There were reportedly four victims in total.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wtmj.com

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Drugs#Opioids#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
960 The Ref

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Philly

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bring Me The News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina School Baptizes 100 Kids Without Parents’ Permission

A parochial school in North Carolina baptized 100 students without permission from parents—some of whom were left angry by the surprise. “My daughter calls me from the school and says, ‘Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes? I got baptized today,’” the parent of an 11-year-old told the Fayetteville Observer. “I said, ‘WHAT?’” At least three parents complained to the Northwood Temple Academy principal, who said a handful of students were scheduled to receive the sacrament and the others “just began to respond to the presence of the Lord.” In an email, she said: “In hindsight, we would do it differently and give the students an opportunity to contact their parents and ask permission to be baptized. We were not expecting such an overwhelming response to the message that was spoken, but as a mother I certainly can empathize with why some parents were upset.”This has been updated to reflect that the school is in North Carolina.Read it at Fayetteville Observer
RELIGION
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
SAINT PAUL, MN
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains found in 1985 recently identified as missing Indiana girl

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Skeletal remains discovered more than three decades ago have reportedly now been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on April 3, 1985, the remains were located near Big Wheel Gap. Forensic scientists reportedly concluded that the remains belonged to a girl between the ages of 10 and 15, but the identity could not be determined at the time.
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy