Local tattoo artist to host suicide awareness fundraiser

BUCKHANNON — Kloe Tankersley, a local tattoo artist, will be holding a fundraiser for Suicide Awareness Month on Sunday, September 18. Tankersley will be donating funds raised on this day to the Micah Wilson Scholarship. Learn more about the fundraiser and Suicide Awareness Month below. Tankersley shared that Micah...
Davis House celebrates 10 years of love

ELKINS — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, The Davis House in Elkins will celebrate its 10th year of service. Since 2012, this house has been a place of comfort, love and support for nearly 800 cancer patients and their families. To commemorate the Anniversary, a community Blessing of the...
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
Area residents asked to help find Charlie

MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was...
Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicks off

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Jackson Mill held the first day for its annual Jubilee Friday. Gates opened at noon, in which heritage arts and crafts, concessions, and attractions followed.Music will be performed in the barn, and square dancing will start at the pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday night and will run until 8 p.m. “This […]
Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
#Lesson Learned#Appalachian Mountains#Pacific#High Germany School#The Zickafoose School
Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is gearing up for several major events, including one that was just announced. On top of the famous Strawberry Festival and hosting the 2023 World Association of Marching Bands Competition, Buckhannon is seeing the return of the Almost Heaven Barbeque Bash. The...
WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Officials explain how to be prepared for a disaster

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The Life You Built is Worth Protecting.”. Steve Wykoff, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Upshur County, said being ready in the event of a disaster can help save your life.
