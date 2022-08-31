Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Local tattoo artist to host suicide awareness fundraiser
BUCKHANNON — Kloe Tankersley, a local tattoo artist, will be holding a fundraiser for Suicide Awareness Month on Sunday, September 18. Tankersley will be donating funds raised on this day to the Micah Wilson Scholarship. Learn more about the fundraiser and Suicide Awareness Month below. Tankersley shared that Micah...
The Recorddelta
Davis House celebrates 10 years of love
ELKINS — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, The Davis House in Elkins will celebrate its 10th year of service. Since 2012, this house has been a place of comfort, love and support for nearly 800 cancer patients and their families. To commemorate the Anniversary, a community Blessing of the...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Local family remembers 6 brother soldiers who returned from WWII
An Italian American family business in Morgantown shares the story of six brothers who miraculously all survived fighting in WWII.
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
wajr.com
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
WDTV
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was...
Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicks off
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Jackson Mill held the first day for its annual Jubilee Friday. Gates opened at noon, in which heritage arts and crafts, concessions, and attractions followed.Music will be performed in the barn, and square dancing will start at the pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday night and will run until 8 p.m. “This […]
WDTV
Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
WDTV
Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is gearing up for several major events, including one that was just announced. On top of the famous Strawberry Festival and hosting the 2023 World Association of Marching Bands Competition, Buckhannon is seeing the return of the Almost Heaven Barbeque Bash. The...
WDTV
WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
WDTV
Officials explain how to be prepared for a disaster
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The Life You Built is Worth Protecting.”. Steve Wykoff, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Upshur County, said being ready in the event of a disaster can help save your life.
