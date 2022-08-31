ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Child, staff hit by car at Junction City elementary school

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPzco_0hd6hPl000

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary were hit by a car on Wednesday.

According to the Junction City Police Department, at 3:25 p.m., the JCPD were called to Westwood Elementary School on a report that a vehicle had struck pedestrians. The driver of the vehicle was at the school for a pickup and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver suffered an unknown medical condition which caused their car to hop the curb and strike one child and one staff member.

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

The vehicle came to a stop after continuing and hitting a tree. Only the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment while all others were cleared by EMS at the scene for minor injuries of “scrapes and bruises.”

This incident is unrelated to a school lockdown for Westwood that happened earlier in the morning on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning

A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital

A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
JC Post

Junction City police issue scam alert

*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Missing elderly man found

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing 73-year-old man on Tuesday night. As of 9:22 p.m., Ronald McCaffery was located, according to the sheriff’s office. McCaffery is an elderly man with dementia who was last spotted around 5 p.m. near his house in the 8700 block of Eagles […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Precautionary measures were taken by USD 475

At 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, USD 475 said that the District was notified of suspicious activity in the area around the HD Karns Building. In a social media announcement the District said that the activity was unrelated to the schools and students were never in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, Washington and Westwood Elementary Schools, HD Karns Building and the Early Childhood Center were placed on secure-in-place. At this time, schools have resumed regular activity.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Charges filed against teenager accused of bringing gun to school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office against a teenager accused of bringing a gun to school. According to Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay, charges of aggravated endangering of a child and criminal use of weapons have been filed against 18-year-old Victor Fuentes Jr. His next court appearance […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy