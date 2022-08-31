Child, staff hit by car at Junction City elementary school

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary were hit by a car on Wednesday.

According to the Junction City Police Department, at 3:25 p.m., the JCPD were called to Westwood Elementary School on a report that a vehicle had struck pedestrians. The driver of the vehicle was at the school for a pickup and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver suffered an unknown medical condition which caused their car to hop the curb and strike one child and one staff member.

The vehicle came to a stop after continuing and hitting a tree. Only the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment while all others were cleared by EMS at the scene for minor injuries of “scrapes and bruises.”

This incident is unrelated to a school lockdown for Westwood that happened earlier in the morning on Aug. 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.