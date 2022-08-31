The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln, according to a press release from the Nebraska Bankers Association.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO