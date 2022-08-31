Read full article on original website
huskeradio.com
Two Lincoln County Men Honored for Contributions to Agriculture
The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln, according to a press release from the Nebraska Bankers Association.
huskeradio.com
Troopers Make Arrest After Pursuit near Lexington
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The incident occurred about approximately 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
