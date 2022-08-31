ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyles, TN

WSMV

Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon

Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting

(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
NASHVILLE, TN

