Tennessee high school student accused of raping 14-year-old girl in boys bathroom
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that 18-year-old Zanaido Morales was arrested in the East Hickman High School parking lot before school Tuesday and charged with one count of rape.
Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
Family, friends remember gas station clerk killed in armed robbery
Oftentimes, people will blame the suspect who took the life of their loved one, but that's not the case for those who were close to Nick Patterson.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
South Nashville neighbors help nab felon accused of numerous break-ins
Neighbors in South Nashville are relieved after helping catch a wanted felon, saying he's continuously burglarized the neighborhood.
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
Recently elected Maury County constable arrested while waiting to be sworn in
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The newly elected constable for Maury County was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse while waiting to be sworn in. District Attorney Brent Cooper says his office received a complaint last month alleging Robert Medina had falsified his address on the application to run for constable.
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
Gallatin attempted murder suspect turns self in
A man accused of attempted murder and wanted by Gallatin Police has turned himself in.
Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument
A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting
(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
Man arrested after Smyrna gas station clerk killed during robbery
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Smyrna gas station clerk Tuesday.
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway
Police said a man was shot near Paul's Market on Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. They were driven in a private vehicle to the hospital, and later died.
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
