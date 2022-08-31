Read full article on original website
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Movie night to raise money for student battling cancer
The team held a movie night on the field. They played Remember the Titans to raise money for six-year-old Millie Fields.
Free Library cards for Urbana students
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can get a free library card from Urbana Library. All Urbana School District students qualify no matter where they live because of an intergovernmental agreement, officials said. To sign up, simply visit the Library and bring the letter or email sent to you from the district this school year with […]
Families use Overdose Awareness Day to grieve together, educate others
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s a day that I can openly say I lost my daughter to an overdose and not feel ashamed and not feel the stigma from society,” Stacy Welch said. Welch says addiction is a family disease. That’s why she’s reaching out to others who are grieving lost loved ones for International […]
Restoration Urban Ministries Pancake Breakfast
The Restoration Urban Ministries Pancake & Sausage breakfast is coming up on September 17 at the Vineyard Church in Urbana. Since 1993, Restoration’s programs – a hotel-turned-residence, a food and clothing pantry, counseling and classes, and ministry – have been turning countless lives around, putting single parents, families, and couples back on track and embracing Jesus. Restoration welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and stations in life. Once in the program, Restoration provides temporary support to residents while providing them with educational, spiritual, and emotional opportunities for growth. Our work is helping to lead people to independent and self-sufficient lives through the love of Jesus Christ.
One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ
One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
3 women celebrate 100+ years of life
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world. And they […]
‘He loved the classroom’: former students remembering UI professor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people are remembering a professor whose love of learning expanded far outside of the classroom. Dr. Doug Parrett from the University of Illinois dedicated his life to cattle and his students. He was a beef production professor for 49 years at the U of I. He was still teaching in […]
Candy Foster supporting scholarships at Parkland College
The Candy Foster Parkland College Scholarship Fundraiser raises fund for the Candy Foster Scholarship in Fine and Applied Arts. This fund provides a $500 scholarship each year. The goal of this event is to raise enough funds so that we can offer two, $500.00 scholarships annually. The fundraiser will be...
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
Arcola to celebrate 51st Broomcorn Festival
Arcola Broomcorn Festival is heading into their 51st year! It is one of the best festivals in central IL. Arcola celebrates its heritage as the “Broomcorn Capital of the World” with the renowned annual Broomcorn Festival. Visitors can see broom making, broom activities, arts and crafts vendors, free entertainment,5K and 10K race, great food, and a gigantic parade with our local, famous Lawn Rangers!
Bat expert provides tips after positive rabies cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is sharing a few helpful reminders to keep people and pets safe after a second bat in the county tested positive for rabies. Bats can be helpful to the environment as pollinators and they can be spotted at both day and night. The Champaign Park District […]
The Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival: A NEW BEGINNING for “National Sweetheart Pageant”
We’ve been talking about Labor Day Parades in Danville and Westville and First Fridays events in Downtown Danville; now let’s go to the Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival. It all begins when the carnival opens at 5 PM Thursday, and as always, loads sweet corn will be given away.
Vermilion Advantage looking for new members
The Month of September Vermilion Advantage is doing a membership drive!. They are also starting to talk about Manufacturing Month in October – they will be launching a new program called Skyepack Advantage that will teach Vermilion County students what jobs, opportunities, and career paths they have with LOCAL manufacturers.
Hey Pet Lovers, Which Animals Are Illegal To Own In Illinois?
Last week, we covered the topic of how many dogs an Illinois resident is legally allowed to have hanging around the house (read up on it here), so as a natural extension of that sort of thing, today we'll look at what animals you, as an Illinoisan, are prohibited from having as a pet.
Doris Kearns Goodwin event tickets gone in 8 minutes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Tickets to see a presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author disappeared in minutes. Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at the Champaign Public Library later this month. The library had 350 tickets available this morning. They ran out in just eight minutes, and the waitlist is already full. Program and Events […]
No shortage of fun the month of September in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) School’s back in session but that doesn’t mean that the community isn’t hopping with activity. September brings one of the busiest months of the year with festivals, events, and fun ways to enjoy our community. Visit Champaign County has a few fun ideas.
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
Homes Team 217, RE/MAX Rising helping clients from beginning to end
Homes Team 217, RE/MAX Rising is made up of local agents serving Champaign and surrounding counties with a SERVICE over SELLING mentality to our business. We help people take that next step into home ownership or help them prepare to sell their home. Whether they are moving from out of the area and we have to take things virtually or someone is moving out of the area and they hand over the keys and go, we TRULY take pride in helping our clients from beginning to end.
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
