Homes Team 217, RE/MAX Rising is made up of local agents serving Champaign and surrounding counties with a SERVICE over SELLING mentality to our business. We help people take that next step into home ownership or help them prepare to sell their home. Whether they are moving from out of the area and we have to take things virtually or someone is moving out of the area and they hand over the keys and go, we TRULY take pride in helping our clients from beginning to end.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO