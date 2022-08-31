ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

1 dead , 5 displaced after High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire in High Point. High Point Fire crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to reports of large flames coming from a house on West Green Drive. “When crews arrived on scene, they had fire all the way up...
HIGH POINT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired near a school bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shots were reportedly fired at the Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street intersection. No injuries have been reported. The school bus was not been damaged. There is no suspect information at this time. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem house fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
GREENSBORO, NC

