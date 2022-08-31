Read full article on original website
Related
Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
286 citations given in multi-agency High Point speed enforcement project
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department. The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 […]
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
1 dead after house fire on W Green Drive in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in High Point that they say was fatal. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A person was killed. Four other people living in the home […]
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
1 dead , 5 displaced after High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire in High Point. High Point Fire crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to reports of large flames coming from a house on West Green Drive. “When crews arrived on scene, they had fire all the way up...
Victim killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute; suspect arrested: police
The incident happened at the Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.
cbs17
‘Not a dog you hit, that was a human being’: NC 12-year-old suffering serious injuries after hit-and-run
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old boy in Moore County is fighting for his life at UNC Medical Center after a hit-and-run accident. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a car struck Tyler Mabe, 12, while he was walking along Spies Road Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. Tyler was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired near a school bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shots were reportedly fired at the Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street intersection. No injuries have been reported. The school bus was not been damaged. There is no suspect information at this time. This is […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem house fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
Comments / 0