wvpublic.org
Nearly $100 Million Coming To Develop Renewable Energy W.Va. Coalfield Industry, Jobs
The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) coalition of West Virginia is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Regional Challenge is awarding approximately $62.8 million in grants to ACT Now, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to create a hub of clean energy and green economy jobs.
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects
West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
wvpublic.org
Two Sides To A Proposal That Would Eliminate W.Va.’s Business Property Taxes
If West Virginia voters say yes to "Amendment 2" on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment and inventory taxes and the property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the tax cut plan, but many county leaders fear the tax...
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
wvpublic.org
Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return
As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Gov. Justice pleads with Senate to give our hard working West Virginians a tax break
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for August 2022 of $507 million were $141.8 million above estimates and 32.2% ahead of prior year receipts. “I once again plead with the State Senate to give our hard working West Virginians...
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
wchstv.com
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
Electric battery maker to locate factory in Taylor County, West Virginia
The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia.
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
