ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Nearly $100 Million Coming To Develop Renewable Energy W.Va. Coalfield Industry, Jobs

The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) coalition of West Virginia is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Regional Challenge is awarding approximately $62.8 million in grants to ACT Now, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to create a hub of clean energy and green economy jobs.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvpublic.org

Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects

West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Government
wvpublic.org

Two Sides To A Proposal That Would Eliminate W.Va.’s Business Property Taxes

If West Virginia voters say yes to "Amendment 2" on the November ballot, the state legislature will have the authority to eliminate business equipment and inventory taxes and the property tax on vehicles. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, embraces the tax cut plan, but many county leaders fear the tax...
ECONOMY
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Medicaid And CHIP Eligibility Check Will Return

As President Joe Biden is expected to end the nation's public health emergency later this year, pandemic related relief programs are going back to previous levels. More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tom Vilsack
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Projects#Water Treatment#Wastewater Treatment#American
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
WHITTAKER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy