Richmond, IN

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unity...
RICHMOND, IN
Carl Boards death penalty hearing

The man charged with killing an Elwood police officer may face the death penalty. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Indiana...
ELWOOD, IN
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since.
RICHMOND, IN
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a shooting Friday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department. Police were called to the 500 block South 10th Street after someone reported a person with a gun. RPD said officers arrived to...
RICHMOND, IN
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male was pronounced deceased.
ANDERSON, IN
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. The new program offers free telehealth counseling appointments at libraries. Right now, the service is available in Lawrence, Pike, Sullivan and Washington counties, according to officials at IU. You do not have to be a resident of those counties to participate.
INDIANA STATE
Tuttle Orchards is Indiana's top pumpkin patch according to Yelp

GREENFIELD, Ind. — While pumpkin spice lattes are already available for the pumpkin-obsessed, it may be a little early in the season to visit the pumpkin patch. Indiana is home to A LOT of pumpkin patches that offer extra perks like hay rides, petting zoos, and even pumpkin launches.
GREENFIELD, IN

