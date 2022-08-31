ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Ferdinand or Terry would fly out to block... Van Dijk had his arms behind his back': Gabby Agbonlahor risks ire of Liverpool fans again as he slams centre-back for blunder against Man United and playing 'in second gear', following spat with Jurgen Klopp

Gabby Agbonlahor has risked the ire of Liverpool fans once again, this time for calling out Virgil van Dijk. Despite the Reds beating Newcastle on Wednesday evening, the former Aston Villa striker chose to speak about their August 22 defeat by Man United at Old Trafford, specifically Van Dijk's role in Jadon Sancho's opening goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing

Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings

Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players Thursday on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan's central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly and the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE

