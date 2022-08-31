Read full article on original website
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
BBC
Manchester United v Arsenal
Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
Liverpool ‘set to sign former Arsenal target Arthur Melo in shock loan transfer after agreeing terms with Juventus star’
LIVERPOOL are reportedly on the verge of completing a shock loan swoop for Juventus star Arthur Melo. The 26-year-old midfielder has allegedly already agreed terms on a move to Anfield after a fee was finalised between the two clubs. Melo, who was previously being chased by Arsenal, will head to...
'Ferdinand or Terry would fly out to block... Van Dijk had his arms behind his back': Gabby Agbonlahor risks ire of Liverpool fans again as he slams centre-back for blunder against Man United and playing 'in second gear', following spat with Jurgen Klopp
Gabby Agbonlahor has risked the ire of Liverpool fans once again, this time for calling out Virgil van Dijk. Despite the Reds beating Newcastle on Wednesday evening, the former Aston Villa striker chose to speak about their August 22 defeat by Man United at Old Trafford, specifically Van Dijk's role in Jadon Sancho's opening goal.
How Lisandro Martinez has improved "slow motion" Man United, as defender named most important signing
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has sung the praises of Lisandro Martinez following his signing from Ajax in the summer. The 24-year-old was a vital cog of Erik ten Hag's title winning team in the Eredivisie last term and looks to be an important player for him at Old Trafford.
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Cristiano Ronaldo warned to get used to life on the bench by Erik ten Hag after missing Man Utd’s pre-season
ERIK TEN HAG has warned Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to life on the bench. The Manchester United boss insists his Portuguese Galactico is paying the price for missing pre-season, when he staged his failed attempt to secure a move away from Old Trafford. Ronaldo, 37, has only started one...
Yardbarker
Juventus rated the joint-best club in Serie A for their transfer business this summer
Juventus has ended this summer transfer window successfully after bolstering some key areas in their squad. The Bianconeri had lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini earlier in the window. They would eventually sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and they had to act. Angel...
Pep Guardiola Reveals If Haaland Signing Convinced Him To Stay At Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola discusses whether the signing of forward Erling Haaland was a factor in making him continue as club manager.
SB Nation
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
ESPN
San Diego Wave-Angel City FC sellout match set to break NWSL attendance mark
The San Diego Wave's Sept. 17 match vs. Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium will be a sellout at the newly opened venue, setting the NWSL expansion club to break the league's single-game attendance record in their debut season. On Thursday, the Wave announced that their sellout against Los Angeles...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Mexico's Edson Alvarez to leave Ajax if Chelsea return with new deal in winter
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Alvarez to Chelsea in...
Soccer-Five uncapped players in surprise Dutch squad selection
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal surprised on Friday with the selection of five new players as he named a preliminary 32-man squad for Nations League games against Poland and Belgium.
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings
Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
FOX Sports
PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar
PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players Thursday on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan's central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly and the club...
Erik Ten Hag Press Conference Prior To Leicester City Clash | Antony | Cristiano Ronaldo | Transfer Window
As the Premier League progresses, the summer transfer window is about to reach it's end today at 23:00 BST, this of course brings questions that were forwarded to Erik Ten Hag at the press conference prior to Leicester fixture on Wednesday.
