Read full article on original website
Robert Kahn
3d ago
It’s about time they were sued I see no boys wearing skirts and hitting on other boys. I don’t see any lesbian acts there. I see no rainbow flags anywhere in the place. Sue them and teach them a lesson!!
Reply(2)
4
Related
Amex pushed White employees out, promoted Black colleagues to meet racial quotas, lawsuit alleges
The attorney representing a former American Express manager who is suing the company for terminating him allegedly because he is White told Fox News that the credit card giant has a documented history of treating White employees as "second class citizens." Brian Netzel, a 63-year-old White male, worked at American...
FOXBusiness
New Starbucks CEO will replace Howard Schultz
Laxman Narasimhan will become Starbucks' next CEO and replace interim CEO Howard Schultz, the coffeehouse company announced Thursday. Narasimhan will join the company in October, working closely with Schultz during the transition period, which is scheduled to end in April 2023, Starbucks said in a press release. Starting in April...
Starbucks names former PepsiCo executive as new CEO
Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO.The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based. He will work closely with Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz through April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.Schultz said Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.“As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion...
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
PETS・
Burger King's New Whopper is so Special, You Need a Reservation
While there's no bad time of the year to bite into a hot, juicy cheeseburger, one can't deny that sometimes the idea of it doesn't sound so good when it's the peak of the summer season. There's a reason people turn to colder foods like salad so frequently during the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The 15% tip appears to be dead
The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Company Tells Employees: Work ‘Voluntary’ Overtime or Go to Jail
Last week, AlumaSafway, a Canadian scaffolding company, sent workers a memo demanding they accept "voluntary" overtime shifts or face termination, a hiring ban, legal action, and possible fines or jail time. According to the Alberta Labour Relations Board (ALRB), on August 22 an anonymous letter was shared among scaffolders at...
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
FOXBusiness
Customers going to restaurants 'like crazy' as they face expensive prices at grocery stores: FAT Brands CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn, president and CEO of FAT Brands, said on Monday that customers have been frequenting his restaurants "like crazy" as expensive food at grocery stores has been pushing them to dine out more. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" with FAT Brands vice chairman Ed Rensi, Wiederhorn noted that sales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California may require fast food chains to pay their workers more. McDonald’s says it ‘hurts everyone’￼￼
McDonald’s head of U.S. operations Joe Erlinger called the legislation “lopsided” and “hypocritical.”
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Starbucks names outgoing Reckitt leader as next CEO
Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran of PepsiCo and other consumer brands, as its next chief executive on Thursday. Narasimhan, who was most recently chief executive of Anglo-Dutch multinational Reckitt, will relocate to Seattle from London and join Starbucks on October 1, the company said in a news release.
Comments / 5