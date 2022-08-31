Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO.The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based. He will work closely with Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz through April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.Schultz said Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.“As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion...

