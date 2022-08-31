Effective: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Calhoun, eastern Allegan, southeastern Kent, Ionia, Barry, western Clinton, Kalamazoo and western Eaton Counties through 900 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Richland. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Small hail, torrential rain, and cloud to ground lightning are the main hazards, though gusty winds up to 30 mph are also possible. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kalamazoo... Portage... Ionia Hastings... Battle Creek... Portland Kentwood... Belding... Wayland Plainwell... Lowell... Middleville Vicksburg... Lake Odessa... Galesburg Nashville... Schoolcraft... Caledonia Saranac... Bellevue MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO