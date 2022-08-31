ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Development authority selling land in SW Cherokee

By ejohnson, Special - COED, Cherokee Office of Economic Development, Ethan Johnson
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
A 14.75-acre tract along Highway 92, across from the Cherokee 75 Corporate Park entrance, will be listed for sale by the Development Authority of Cherokee County. Trees on the property can be seen from the highway. Ethan Johnson

WOODSTOCK — The Development Authority of Cherokee County is putting two tracts of land up for sale near Cherokee 75 Corporate Park along Highway 92.

The Development Authority of Cherokee County unanimously voted Monday to set an asking price for two properties along Highway 92 at $240,000 per acre.

The first, a 13.75-acre tract, just west of the Cherokee 75 Corporate Park, is to be listed for about $3.3 million. A 14.75-acre tract, across from the entrance to the corporate park, will have an asking price of about $3.54 million. Both areas are currently zoned a mix of R-40 (residential), light industrial, general commercial and office and institutional adjacent, said Cherokee Office of Economic Development President Misti Martin.

The authority is trying to follow the county’s land use plan for that area, Martin said. The land use plan indicates that the 14.75-acre tract should be used for a “mixed-use center,” while the 13.75-acre tract should be used for “commercial development.”

“We have had calls from real estate professionals suggesting mixed use developments, but not from a specific user,” she said.

The authority also unanimously agreed to invest over $586,000 in the construction of the trails system within Cherokee 75 Corporate Park, said COED Vice President Heath Tippens. The DACC will allow up to six months to complete the work, which includes staking the line of the trails surrounding the ponds and clearing out overgrowth around the ponds, among other work, Martin said.

The length of the trails at Cherokee 75 Corporate Park will be about 1.6 miles and will tie into the county’s Southwest Cherokee Parks and Trails plans, Martin said.

For more information on the county’s plans, visit www.cherokeega.com/planning/SW-Cherokee-Parks-and-Trails-Plan.

The development board also authorized staff to submit an application to Canton for a public hearing for a zoning condition amendment on about 39 acres south of Technology Ridge Parkway and north of I-575.

“This action will allow the authority to better market the proposed site,” Martin said.

In June, the Canton City Council approved a request for an intergovernmental agreement with the Development Authority of Cherokee County for the expansion of corporate office opportunities in The Bluffs. This agreement included about 42 acres along Bluffs Court, Bluffs Parkway and the new Technology Ridge Parkway project with Cherokee County. The area is part of the 324 acres Canton purchased from Technology Park Atlanta last fall. The authority will pay $45,000 per acre for 32 acres for a total of $1.44 million, with Canton contributing the remaining 10 acres at no cost.

The authority also agreed to submit an application to the city of Canton for a stream buffer variance for the future 50-acre Canton Corporate Park at 9011 Knox Bridge Highway. This variance, which will require a public hearing, is associated with the development of the southern portion of the future site of the park to help with configuring the entrance into the development, Martin said.

