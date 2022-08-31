Baltimore couple arrested on charges related to January 6th

An engaged couple from Baltimore City was arrested yesterday on charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr.'s arrest on Tuesday, August 30 triggered the unsealing of the complaint against them, filed in early June.

The FBI alleges in court documents that video evidence, Facebook posts, and Google location data obtained through a search warrant, showed that the couple was inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

The special agent also says he reviewed a YouTube video from the 6th, posted by the Young Patriots Society, in which, according to the court documents, McFadden and Williams tell an interviewer that they were in the Capitol building.

A status hearing has been set for November 17, at 1pm. The pair has been released on personal recognizance, according to court records.