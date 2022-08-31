ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore couple arrested on charges related to January 6th

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgAwv_0hd6fi4r00

An engaged couple from Baltimore City was arrested yesterday on charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr.'s arrest on Tuesday, August 30 triggered the unsealing of the complaint against them, filed in early June.

The FBI alleges in court documents that video evidence, Facebook posts, and Google location data obtained through a search warrant, showed that the couple was inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

The special agent also says he reviewed a YouTube video from the 6th, posted by the Young Patriots Society, in which, according to the court documents, McFadden and Williams tell an interviewer that they were in the Capitol building.

A status hearing has been set for November 17, at 1pm. The pair has been released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

Comments / 8

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore couple charged in connection with US Capitol riot

A Baltimore couple are among the latest people charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. Carrie Ann Williams and her fiancé, Tyrone McFadden, face disorderly conduct charges. According to the FBI's affidavit, a tipster led agents to a social media post that showed the couple inside the Capitol...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Student shot, killed as classes were dismissed at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A high school student in Baltimore was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School parking lot and the encounter became heated. The gunman shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ann Williams#Carrie Ann
NBC Washington

Father Fatally Shot in Front of Son, Youth Football Team in Southeast DC

A man was shot and killed in front of his son and a football field full of other children in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, police say. Someone gunned down 36-year-old D’Angelo Taylor in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m., police said. Taylor died at the scene. The field is close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School

A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy