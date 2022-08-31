Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Company to smoke test plumbing systems in Downtown Albany
Beginning on Tuesday, September 6, a company will conduct smoke testing on plumbing systems in Downtown Albany. Ardurra, consulting engineering firm for the City of Albany, will be doing smoke testing from Roosevelt Avenue to Pine Avenue between Jackson Street and Front Street. Door hangers will be passed out with...
douglasnow.com
World War II barracks to open to the public on September 9
The City of Douglas will hold an open house of one of the restored World War II barracks on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. Once utilized as housing for World War II cadets, the Barracks #5 building is hoped to be used for an aviation-type business or aviation-related purposes. The open house is free of charge.
WALB 10
New Ashburn police chief promises more community engagement
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Richard Purvis was sworn in as the new Ashburn police chief in Ashburn on Friday. One of his goals is to lower crime rates. Purvis this could result in more businesses coming to the area. “There’s not a lot to do in Ashburn and so we...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Leesburg store employing people with special needs
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Opportunity. That’s a what a store in downtown Leesburg is doing for people with special needs. Sheri Barlow is the owner of Zak’s French Market and Consignment. After being open for about a month, she said sales have been good, but the experience her employees are getting has been even better.
WALB 10
Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may have seen some new developments being built around Albany. And wondering what they are or when they will be finished. One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way. Ward 4 City Commissioner Chard Warbington said...
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Food insecurities affecting South Ga. families; ministry raising donations
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia families are facing difficulties when it comes to food insecurities. Something experts are calling a crisis. Tift County has food insecurity rates that are 20-25% higher than not only the state but the national average. Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank knows...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. missing woman found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County reported missing woman has been found. Dougherty County Police said Debra Fields Turner, 62, was found Saturday morning.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
One injured in Americus shooting Thursday
An investigation is underway following a shooting in Americus on Thursday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Americus police officers responded to the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street to a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other and...
WALB 10
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
wfxl.com
Stringfellow Elementary partners with 'First Book' to push literacy awareness
Stringfellow Elementary School is partnering with 'First Book' to get students excited about reading. The school will be the first in the Colquitt County school district to provide each student with one book every Friday for the remainder of the school year. Students will not have to return these books.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta motel fire
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after intentionally starting a fire at a Regency Inn room. Offender: Jamie Wayne Garrison, Caucasian male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:56 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department, to 2110...
WALB 10
Valdosta gains new Black-owned business
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement. Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss. Marbury...
wfxl.com
New traffic pattern at Nottingham Way and theater driveway intersection
A new traffic pattern is now in place at the intersection of Nottingham Way and the theater driveway, according to the City of Albany. The intersection was recently widened to accommodate the new Aldi store driveway. A flashing yellow left turn arrow has also been installed at the intersection. Drivers...
wfxl.com
Copeland African American Museum at VSU awarded $15,000 grant from the City of Valdosta
The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University recently received a $15,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the City of Valdosta. The university says the funds will support the museum’s intention to become the preeminent field trip destination for elementary, middle, and high school students across South Georgia.
wfxl.com
Downtown Ashburn lane closures start next week
Turner County citizens and those passing through should expect lane closures next week in Ashburn. According to the Georgia DOT, a contractor will be replacing traffic signal heads, which will require rotating lane closures. Law enforcement will be on scene while the contractor is working. This is a safety project...
Comments / 0