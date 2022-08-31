Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Changed ECU program remembers last meeting with NC State as they kick off against the Pack Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s technically game day right now based on hours to kick off. The Pirates host 13th ranked N.C. State Saturday at Noon. It’s officially a sellout crowd. Since the last time they met a lot has changed in Greenville. But the memory is still there.
Southern Columbia goes cashless for sporting events
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Area School District is used to being first, as the school's football team has won the PIAA State Championship 12 times. But now, the district is one of the first in our area to do something else — go cashless at those sporting events.
WITN
ECU fans come together for the first game of the season celebrating National Tailgate Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football has officially started in the East and East Carolina University students, families, and alums celebrated the opening game as the Pirates took on the NC State Wolfpack. It was a fun day for college football fans as the game was completely sold out. Many...
WITN
ECU fan enthusiasm helps businesses, tickets sold out for Saturday game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tickets are sold out for the ECU versus NC State game tomorrow, meaning just over 50,000 people will be filling the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. Football fans are filling the streets of Greenville and bringing an energy the city hasn’t seen in years. Today WITN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Week one of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the ECU Pirates prepare to face off against rival NC State on Saturday. Opening weekend has brought large groups of people to Greenville and local businesses are preparing for the expected increase in customers over the next few days.
WITN
J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
WITN
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on his birthday
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday night means football, but that wasn’t all that was going on at one game in the east as a member of the U.S. Navy, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, decided to surprise her dad on his birthday, who she hasn’t seen since Christmas.
WITN
Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening. Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games and are considered the unofficial pep rally for the games. Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
WITN
Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
WITN
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football. Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.
WITN
ECU offensive and defensive line depth, experience has Pirates well prepared for season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of the area will be focused on Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday. The Pirates are following the old football adage of playing to win in the trenches, on both sides of the ball. “We are much deeper than we have ever been. I think coach Shank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night
WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
WITN
Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
WITN
Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
WITN
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!. WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. Join Maddie Kerth...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
WITN
J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end. It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose. Rampants defense great in...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3. Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8. Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12. West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Comments / 0