Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Faculty review of University of Missouri's Mun Choi finds him "unsatisfactory"
COLUMBIA — A survey review sent to University of Missouri faculty in May found Chancellor and President of the University Mun Choi’s performance to be “unsatisfactory.”. Faculty members were asked to rate the chancellor on a number of factors, including communication, leadership abilities, and managerial abilities, on...
KOMU
Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards
A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Capital City High School student disciplined after threats
A Capital City High School student was disciplined Thursday after reportedly making threats on social media. The post Capital City High School student disciplined after threats appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MU Faculty Council formally opposes changes to paid time off
COLUMBIA - Elected representatives for MU faculty formally opposed proposed changes to paid time off for UM System employees during a meeting Thursday. The Faculty Council voted 18-2 with three members abstaining. The vote comes as the UM System Board of Curators is set to vote on the proposed changes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Columbia organizations to host Connecting the Community Job Fair
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia organizations committed to economic and workforce development are partnering to host a job fair for local employers and job seekers. The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 East Ash Street. The...
KOMU
Cooper County health department administrator elected to national health association board
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Melanie J. Hutton, administrator of the Cooper County Public Health Center in Boonville, has been newly elected to the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Board of Directors. NACCHO is the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments and is governed by...
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
KOMU
Annual Boone County Ready Festival helps Missourians prepare from natural disasters
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) hosted its second annual Boone County Ready Festival (Preparedness Fair) Thursday. With September deemed National Preparedness Month, many organizations joined to help residents learn how to better prepare for emergencies and natural disasters. Hannah Wichern, the mitigation and recovery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
City unveils paper-cutting art 'Devorah-Bee' as 2022 commemorative poster
Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee” was unveiled as the commemorative poster of the year at the Celebration of Arts in Jesse Hall on Wednesday night. The celebration, hosted by the Office of Cultural Affairs, showcased Nguyen’s original 76 inch by 49 inch artwork, which depicts a thriving ash tree with a honeycomb and bees falling out of it. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe revealed the commemorative poster at the event.
KOMU
Opening of MU Health Care Boonville clinic delayed to 2023
A new MU Health Care medical center in Boonville that was set to open this year was delayed to 2023 due to supply chain issues, according to a spokesperson for MU Health Care. Richard Barohn, the dean of the MU School of Medicine, spoke about the multi-speciality clinic along with the future relocation of the MU Student Health Center and physician workspace to Pershing Commons at the MU Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday.
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses expect big turnout for Mizzou home opener
COLUMBIA − It's been one year since Bud's Classic BBQ opened in downtown Columbia for MU's 2021 home opener football game. This year, both Bud's and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce expect the economic turnout for game day to be just as good, if not better, than last year.
KOMU
Full Steam Ahead
With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Hannibal flies past Jefferson City 53-28
Jeff City got out to a 21-7 lead in the 2nd quarter, but Hannibal outscores the Jays 46-7 the rest of the way as star RB Aneyas Williams had 8 TDs on the night. Week 2 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise.
KOMU
City of Refuge launches campaign for new refugee community center
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge announced a campaign Wednesday to help raise money to renovate a new facility for use by resettled refugees. Refugee services will begin on Oct. 10, with a brand new preschool program planned to launch in fall of 2023 as well, according to a press release.
kchi.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby
The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
KOMU
Hannibal running back Williams scores 8 times in rout of Jays
The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87. But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at...
Comments / 0