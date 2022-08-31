Read full article on original website
Northampton County needs more space for government offices, Executive Lamont McClure says
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County is running out of office space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday. "We need another office building," he told County Council's Human Services Committee. "The question is, are we going to buy one or build one."He also mentioned renting as an option. "It's just...
Northampton Township Fire Stations 3, 73 groundbreaking
From left, Northampton Twp. Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose, Twp. Manager Robert Pellegrino, Northampton Fire Chief Adam Selisker, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Holmes, Fire Co. President, Matt Sklodowski, Twp. Supervisor’s Vice-Chair Barry Moore, and State Rep. Wendy Thomas. Northampton Township and Northampton Township Fire Department hosted groundbreaking ceremonies at Stations...
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf this week unveiled a plan to provide pardons for people who have been convicted of minor, non-violent marijuana crimes. Wolf on Wednesday announced the program, which has begun taking online applications and will continue to through the end of September. Potentially thousands of...
Montgomery County commissioners reflect on response to remains of Hurricane Ida, 1 year later
NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning. The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”
Fountain Hill Council Discusses Recent Vandalism at Ballfield
The Aug. 24 Fountain Hill Borough Council meeting was one of the last council meetings of the summer, and it was a summer pasttime that was a major subject of discussion at it. Fountain Hill Little League president Mike Yurasek addressed council regarding recent costly vandalism to the ballfield on...
Bucks County updates rent relief program, for previous and new applicants
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New financial relief is available for some Bucks County renters. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA)...
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Greater Shiloh Baptist Church will get $11,000 to renovate winter shelter for unsheltered
Greater Community Development Corporation Thursday received approval for $11,000 from the Northampton County’s Grow NORCO grant to renovate a winter shelter it’s operated since 2013. The corporation, headed by Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, will then match the county’s contribution to remediate two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a kitchen...
Area resident scheduled to speak at Hunterdon County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Sheriff Fred W. Brown has announced that former High Bridge Mayor, Hunterdon County resident and forensic biologist Mark Desire will speak at this year’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, which will be held at the Historic Courthouse in Flemington on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Desire, the assistant director...
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
He accused the nursing home operators of “failing to create the kind of wage scales we’ve been able to achieve with other providers.”
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
Gracedale rating shows signs of ‘moving in the right direction,’ nursing home says
Gracedale Nursing Home is showing signs it’s “moving in the right direction,” Nursing Home Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King told the Northampton County Human Services Committee on Thursday. During an August report before the committee, Stewart-King said Gracedale’s federal health and safety rating and overall rating both rose one...
Phillipsburg Railroad turns 170. Three-part festival will celebrate the town’s historic roots.
The 1852 arrival of the North Jersey Central Railroad system to Phillipsburg set the town on track to become one of the Northeast’s most significant transportation corridors. For the first time ever, the town will celebrate its 170-year-long history as a major transportation hub. The Phillipsburg N.J. Railroad Festival...
Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland
Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
