NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning. The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO