Northampton County, PA

Northampton Township Fire Stations 3, 73 groundbreaking

From left, Northampton Twp. Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose, Twp. Manager Robert Pellegrino, Northampton Fire Chief Adam Selisker, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Holmes, Fire Co. President, Matt Sklodowski, Twp. Supervisor’s Vice-Chair Barry Moore, and State Rep. Wendy Thomas. Northampton Township and Northampton Township Fire Department hosted groundbreaking ceremonies at Stations...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Montgomery County commissioners reflect on response to remains of Hurricane Ida, 1 year later

NORRISTOWN, Pa., - The Montgomery County Commissioners noted the one-year anniversary of the damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida at their meeting Thursday morning. The day also marked National Preparedness Month, and Commission Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, gave a report of the county’s response to the disaster. Over an eight-hour period, Arkoosh said, six to eight inches of rain fell, leading to widespread flooding. In addition, “an F-2 tornado with 130 mph winds carved an eight- mile- long path of destruction through Upper Dublin and Horsham townships. The Schuylkill River at Norristown and the Perkiomen creek crested at record levels.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Northampton County, PA
Mcclure, PA
Easton, PA
Northampton County, PA
Fountain Hill Council Discusses Recent Vandalism at Ballfield

The Aug. 24 Fountain Hill Borough Council meeting was one of the last council meetings of the summer, and it was a summer pasttime that was a major subject of discussion at it. Fountain Hill Little League president Mike Yurasek addressed council regarding recent costly vandalism to the ballfield on...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment

(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gov. Wolf Highlights $2.5 Million Investment in Allentown Innovation Hub Bringing New, Good-Paying Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf today joined Evonik, an international leader in specialty chemicals manufacturing, for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of their new Allentown Innovation Hub. There, he highlighted his $2.5 million investment that will create 50 high-value jobs and build on Pennsylvania’s strength as a center for advanced manufacturing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Allentown Fire Department breaks ground on spacious new training academy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Fire Department on Wednesday broke ground for a new, multi-million dollar fire academy that will have classroom space for up to 100 people and include administrative offices. The facility will be built using $2.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Allentown City...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland

Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

