Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
themunchonline.com
1718 P St NW Apt 420
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WTOP
DC tourists are back, just not many foreign ones
Destination DC, the tourism marketing arm of the District, released its final report on tourism visits and spending in 2021, and, while the numbers are a big improvement over 2020, D.C. tourism still has a way to go to return to pre-pandemic levels. A total of 19.1 million visitors traveled...
WTOP
High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion
More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WKBW-TV
D.C. 'baby bonds' program aims to close wealth gap
Economic inequality has consequences. For poor people, it can hit everything from life expectancy to education. But a new program in the nation's capital is trying to defeat those outcomes. It's called Baby Bonds, though it works more like a trust fund. Children of the city's poorest residents will get...
DC is 1st US city allowing Amazon pickups amid increased package thefts
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department installed new Amazon lockers amid rising package theft in the city in a program that could be expanded.
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in Need
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, the LINE DC is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists and cultural contributors.
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
DC attorney general sues local billionaire
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing tech billionaire Michael Saylor and his company Microstrategy, which is based in Tysons Corner Virginia. Racine says Saylor owes $25 million in taxes. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports with the latest details.
Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C.
The Wendy’s restaurant formerly located at Dave Thomas Circle in northeast Washington will be converted into a mural as a part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival. The post Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser's 202Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf
The Bowser Administration's free 2-0-2 Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf is this Thursday. Dr. Angie M. Gates with the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, joined us with more.
fox5dc.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
DC to invest $1B in schools to combat declining English, math assessment scores
WASHINGTON — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to place a pause on statewide assessment results, officials are taking a closer look at where students in D.C. stand on English language arts (ELA) and math. And the results are...
NBC Washington
Cost of Gun Violence: Report Shows Each Shooting Injury Costs DC Taxpayers $783K
An analysis from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) shows just how much shootings might be costing taxpayers in the District. "We're trying to have the everyday resident understand that they are paying for the cost of gun violence," NICJR Executive Director David Muhammad told the News4 I-Team. "To show people that even if someone you know has not been shot or you have not been shot, you still pay."
Victim Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the...
NBC Washington
Father Fatally Shot in Front of Son, Youth Football Team in Southeast DC
A man was shot and killed in front of his son and a football field full of other children in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, police say. Someone gunned down 36-year-old D’Angelo Taylor in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m., police said. Taylor died at the scene. The field is close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.
