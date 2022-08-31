ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC tourists are back, just not many foreign ones

Destination DC, the tourism marketing arm of the District, released its final report on tourism visits and spending in 2021, and, while the numbers are a big improvement over 2020, D.C. tourism still has a way to go to return to pre-pandemic levels. A total of 19.1 million visitors traveled...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion

More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!

“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Muriel Bowser
WKBW-TV

D.C. 'baby bonds' program aims to close wealth gap

Economic inequality has consequences. For poor people, it can hit everything from life expectancy to education. But a new program in the nation's capital is trying to defeat those outcomes. It's called Baby Bonds, though it works more like a trust fund. Children of the city's poorest residents will get...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC attorney general sues local billionaire

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing tech billionaire Michael Saylor and his company Microstrategy, which is based in Tysons Corner Virginia. Racine says Saylor owes $25 million in taxes. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports with the latest details.
ECONOMY
fox5dc.com

NBC Washington

Cost of Gun Violence: Report Shows Each Shooting Injury Costs DC Taxpayers $783K

An analysis from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) shows just how much shootings might be costing taxpayers in the District. "We're trying to have the everyday resident understand that they are paying for the cost of gun violence," NICJR Executive Director David Muhammad told the News4 I-Team. "To show people that even if someone you know has not been shot or you have not been shot, you still pay."
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Father Fatally Shot in Front of Son, Youth Football Team in Southeast DC

A man was shot and killed in front of his son and a football field full of other children in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, police say. Someone gunned down 36-year-old D’Angelo Taylor in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m., police said. Taylor died at the scene. The field is close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.
WASHINGTON, DC

