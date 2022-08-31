PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO