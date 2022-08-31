Read full article on original website
Related
navarrenewspaper.com
Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night
Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
WEAR
Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
WEAR
Intruder shot at, arrested after Escambia County homeowner catches him in shower
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged with burglary and battery after being caught by a homeowner taking a shower at his Escambia County home. Escambia County deputies responded to shots being fired at a home on Milford and Cerny roads at 4:23 p.m. According to the sheriff's office,...
WEAR
Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County
BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
WEAR
'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
WEAR
Driver extricated from car after 4-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Palafox Street and Burgess Road. Escambia County Fire rescue says one driver was pulled from a vehicle after being trapped inside. The driver was...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds first female Sheriff's Blazer Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Tuesday was graduation night for Escambia County Sheriff's Office's first female Sheriff's Blazer Academy. The event took place at the Saenger Theatre in downtown Pensacola. 25 young ladies ages 13, 14 and 15 years old are being honored for attending the program every Tuesday. They've learned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
Mobile police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers was arrested on domestic violence charges on Sept. 6. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and is facing charges of domestic violence due to an incident that happened while he was off-duty on Monday, Sept. 5. Cotter is charged with […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
WEAR
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on. WKRG News 5 spoke with the […]
WEAR
New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
WEAR
New Escambia County homeless shelter director claims she was wrongfully terminated
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Homeless advocate Melissa Johnson was the director of the new Max-Well Respite Center in Escambia County for about five weeks. That ended late last week. "She told me she quit in my office, got up and immediately walked out the door," Vinnie Whibbs, Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
getthecoast.com
Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa
I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
WEAR
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
Comments / 0