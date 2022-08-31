ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
navarrenewspaper.com

Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night

Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County

BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
JACKSON, AL
WEAR

'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft#Florida Highway Patrol#K 9s#Massachusetts Ave
WKRG News 5

3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers was arrested on domestic violence charges on Sept. 6. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and is facing charges of domestic violence due to an incident that happened while he was off-duty on Monday, Sept. 5. Cotter is charged with […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Upscale coin laundry opens in Okaloosa

I hope you all had a great and relaxing Labor Day weekend! It’s a short week but we do have some really great stories to kickoff your Tuesday morning!. The Choctaw mural story is longer than usual but such a great testament to the lasting impressions our schools can have on us. I hope you read it entirely.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy