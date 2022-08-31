ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Journalism

Summit Daily News

Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in

Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
As more sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data￼

Consistent, widespread testing of the community’s wastewater for COVID-19 has been long-awaited as traditional public health metrics have struggled to fully capture the spread of the virus in the community’s transient population. Now, sanitation districts throughout the valley are participating in a state-sponsored tracking program, but local public health officials are grappling with interpreting the relative highs and lows, and how they compare to the picture captured by other metrics.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Data dashboard: Roaring Fork is running at 80% of average

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. July sees above-average precipitation at Aspen airport. Precipitation measured at Aspen airport was above average in July 2022, with a total of 1.71 inches compared to the 1991-2020 average of 1.64 inches, according...
ASPEN, CO
Data dashboard: Last week’s rainfall doubled the Crystal’s streamflow

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. Local streamflow peaked around Aug. 2 after some parts of the watershed received more rain on August 1 than the entire month of July, according to the Roaring Fork Conservancy’s last week report. Streams across the Roaring Fork Watershed saw a temporary spike in flows and muddy water before returning to summer baseflow conditions.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen, CO
ABOUT

Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.

 http://aspenjournalism.org/

