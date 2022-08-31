ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
93.9 WKYS

Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs

District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that her office is bringing formal RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.” 26 people were arrested this week with many of the alleged incidents related to crimes against well-known celebrities in the city.  “If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring […] The post Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ATLANTA, GA
police1.com

Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect

ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton police announce arrest of 3 alleged violent criminals

FOREST PARK — Three men on the run from police for a number of different crimes are now behind bars. According to the Clayton County Police Department, three arrest warrants were served by the Multi-Jurisdictional Crimes Suppression Task Force in Forest Park Aug. 30 resulting in the arrest of the three wanted men.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB Radio

Repeat offending gang member picked up by US marshals in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man they say committed multiple violent crimes and was wanted in two separate shooting incidents on Tuesday. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, including shooting incidents at residences...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said. A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.
COBB COUNTY, GA

