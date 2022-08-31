Read full article on original website
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta
A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police...
Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs
District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that her office is bringing formal RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang.” 26 people were arrested this week with many of the alleged incidents related to crimes against well-known celebrities in the city. “If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring […] The post Atlanta DA Indicts 26 Alleged Gang Members After Crimes Against Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Take It All: Atlanta Panhandler Awarded $100M After Being Tased By Cop And Left Paralyzed
A panhandler named Jerry Blasingame was awarded a $100 million settlement after tasered by Atlanta police and left paralyzed
police1.com
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect
ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
Man shot, killed in alleged drug-related incident appeared to be targeted, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton police announce arrest of 3 alleged violent criminals
FOREST PARK — Three men on the run from police for a number of different crimes are now behind bars. According to the Clayton County Police Department, three arrest warrants were served by the Multi-Jurisdictional Crimes Suppression Task Force in Forest Park Aug. 30 resulting in the arrest of the three wanted men.
CBS 46
911 caller suggests robbery and kidnapping at Atlantucky Brewing were an ‘inside job’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A recently released 911 call reveals suspicions of an inside job at Atlantucky Brewing after owner Fish Scales of rap group Nappy Roots was kidnapped and shot. “He’s robbing a business,” said Britt Robinson on the phone with 911 dispatchers. Police say two suspects approached...
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
One person stabbed at Mall of Georgia’s Macy’s in Gwinnett County before thief gets shot by police
A MACY'S employee has been stabbed following a robbery attempt at the department store, which led to the suspect being shot by police. The bloody incident unfolded Friday afternoon at the department store's location inside the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County police said an unidentified suspect ran...
Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Capt. Christian Hunt said police responded to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road Southeast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hunt said police looked at the surveillance...
Repeat offending gang member picked up by US marshals in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man they say committed multiple violent crimes and was wanted in two separate shooting incidents on Tuesday. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, including shooting incidents at residences...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Violent street gang broke into Atlanta homes of celebrities, athletes and influencers, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said. A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.
