Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthinc.com
City of Fort Worth on the Radar as a Hub of Economic Development
The city of Fort Worth scored high on list ranking the top economic development agencies in North Texas. The city ranked second behind the Sherman Economic Corp., according to a list compiled by the Dallas Business Journal, which ranked economic development agencies based on the value of developments in 2021. The list was released this week.
AOL Corp
West 7th Street construction uncovers century-old remnants of Fort Worth history
An excavator positioned in the middle of West 7th Street tears through the roadway’s concrete as cars pass by, their drivers unaware that a piece of Fort Worth history is peeking out beneath the rubble. Red bricks and traces of streetcar tracks were revealed during recent construction work on...
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
Shorthorn
Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington
Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity. Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
dallasexpress.com
Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame
Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
'They're having to critically think' | Dallas College students build rockets ahead of upcoming NASA flight
DALLAS — With an upcoming historic trip to the moon for NASA, a college class in Dallas has decided to get in on the excitement and have its own liftoff to celebrate. On Saturday, NASA is planning to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss
Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
fwtx.com
What Are Those Sculptures in Downtown?
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and a partner have taken urban beautification and public art a step further. The Modern and First on 7th Plaza have put on display in downtown three outdoor sculptures from the museum’s permanent collection. The sculptures will be on display indefinitely, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
WFAA
Water and sewer line construction to help boost development in southern Dallas
The City of Dallas is breaking ground on a construction project near UNT-Dallas. Infrastructure for water and sewer mains is being added in the area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
theshelbyreport.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank Receives $200K Grant From Albertsons
Fort Worth, Texas-based Tarrant Area Food Bank was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs. The funding will be allocated to its “Resources, Education Delivered (RED Bus)” mobile program. Tarrant...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
DBJ exclusive: Here are the hottest DFW communities for home sales
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The Dallas suburb of Forney in Kaufman County is hands down the hottest area for home sales in North Texas. A total of 2,628 homes have sold in Forney’s...
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
379
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0