City of Fort Worth on the Radar as a Hub of Economic Development

The city of Fort Worth scored high on list ranking the top economic development agencies in North Texas. The city ranked second behind the Sherman Economic Corp., according to a list compiled by the Dallas Business Journal, which ranked economic development agencies based on the value of developments in 2021. The list was released this week.
Shorthorn

Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington

Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity. Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
dallasexpress.com

Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame

Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville

Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss

Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
fwtx.com

What Are Those Sculptures in Downtown?

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and a partner have taken urban beautification and public art a step further. The Modern and First on 7th Plaza have put on display in downtown three outdoor sculptures from the museum’s permanent collection. The sculptures will be on display indefinitely, according...
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
theshelbyreport.com

Tarrant Area Food Bank Receives $200K Grant From Albertsons

Fort Worth, Texas-based Tarrant Area Food Bank was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs. The funding will be allocated to its “Resources, Education Delivered (RED Bus)” mobile program. Tarrant...
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
