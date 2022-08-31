Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
cbs19news
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
WSLS
Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more
The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a “neutral evaluation” of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
schillingshow.com
Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School
The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
wfxrtv.com
Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
WSLS
New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
UV Cavalier Daily
Brandishing incident reported in 100 block of 14th Street
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an unspecified incident Monday at 8:32 p.m. in the 100 block of 14 Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. The suspect brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post. “Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. Brackney was...
Virginia State Police searching for suspect vehicle in Beltway shooting
Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County last week.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
Man arrested in Waynesboro ice cream store burglary
A man who robbed a popular ice cream store in the Shenandoah Valley has been arrested.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday. Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
