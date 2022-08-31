Four-star center JP Estrella became the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class Friday, committing to the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse. “They’ve been there pretty much from day one,” Estrella said during his announcement. “They were my third offer. They’ve just been there for me throughout this whole thing. I talk to them, their staff, almost daily. Facetime calls, calls, texts. They do the same thing to my parents. They text them every day and call them every day. The relationship I’ve built with them is just something you couldn’t even ask for.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO