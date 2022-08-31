Read full article on original website
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball’s Recruiting Class Ranks Following JP Estrella Commitment
Four-star center JP Estrella became the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class Friday, committing to the Vols over Iowa and Syracuse. “They’ve been there pretty much from day one,” Estrella said during his announcement. “They were my third offer. They’ve just been there for me throughout this whole thing. I talk to them, their staff, almost daily. Facetime calls, calls, texts. They do the same thing to my parents. They text them every day and call them every day. The relationship I’ve built with them is just something you couldn’t even ask for.”
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
ballstatedailynews.com
Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective
Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Coaches Hit the Recruiting Trail Following Win Over Ball State
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially off to the races after starting the season with a victory over Ball State on Thursday night. And with a long weekend ahead, the Tennessee coaching staff isn’t slowing down. According to head coach Josh Heupel during his post-game press conference, the Tennessee coaching...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Defeated Ball State
The Vols are officially 1-0 to start the 2022 season and the second year under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff at Tennessee. Under the lights on a Thursday night, Tennessee defeated Ball State by a score of 59-10. The Vols began the game firing on all cylinders with Tamarion McDonald intercepting Ball State quarterback John Paddock on the first play of the game, which led to a Jalin Hyatt touchdown reception on the first offensive play of the game.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Quick Work Of Ball State To Open Season
Josh Heupel couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his second season in Knoxville than what occurred inside Neyland Stadium Thursday night. Aaron Beasley blew up a Ball State trick play to start the game, hitting Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock as his pass sailed into the arms of Tamarion McDonald. Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt a play later and the junior receiver broke a tackle to score from 23 yards out.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Defeats Ball State – Instant Reaction
Tennessee is officially 1-0 on the season after defeating Ball State by a score of 59-10 on Thursday in Neyland Stadium. The Vols moved their opener to Thursday for a bigger spotlight, and Tennessee showed out under that spotlight. From eye-popping new stadium enhancements to nearly a 60-point score while playing both starters and backups, Tennessee provided their fans with an exciting night to kick off the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces 5 players out for Ball State game
Tennessee has announced 5 absences for Thursday’s season opener against Ball State. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shares that Josh Heupel’s squad will be without LB Juwan Mitchell, CB Dee Williams, CB De’Shawn Rucker, WR Chas Nimrod and TE Miles Campbell. Mitchell is the headlining name of the...
Top 2023 Forward JP Estrella Commits to Tennessee
Estrella earned more than 20 offers this summer, but stuck with the program that extended an offer before his breakout.
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Five Vols Unavailable For Season Opener
Five Vols are unavailable for Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Miles Campbell, receiver Chas Nimrod and defensive back’s Dee Williams and De’Shawn Rucker are not dressed out and won’t be available for the game. Mitchell is the biggest loss...
Digital tickets leave Tennessee fans concerned before game-opener
This is the first season that the University of Tennessee is requiring digital tickets to all of the games.
WBIR
'They have my full support' | VFL John Fulkerson cheers on Vols from Belgium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson is adapting to life in Belgium. “I've been here for about two and a half weeks now and things are very, very different from East Tennessee,” said John Fulkerson. “And I would say a really good thing is that a lot of people over here speak English.”
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way. “His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart. After meeting at...
wvlt.tv
What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events. The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear...
5starpreps.com
Wheeler has statement game for Powell in Panthers’ win over Karns, 42-28
POWELL — Friday night couldn’t have been a better time for Powell sophomore running back Connor Wheeler to have a statement game. With a starting quarterback not at 100 percent and multiple special teams mistakes to overcome, Wheeler led the Panthers to a 42-28 victory over Karns on Friday to begin Region 3-5A play.
