insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:15pm Saturday: One person lifeflighted from apparent rural house explosion
One person was badly hurt after an apparent house explosion Saturday north of Peru. The identity or condition of the person is not known. That person was put aboard a LifeFlight helicopter which left in the direction of Rockford. A video on the 103-9 WLPO Facebook page by News Director Jeremy Aitken showed the LifeFlight helicopter departing.
TODAY.com
Boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, family says
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family said in a statement on Sept. 1. Seven people died in the shooting and another 48 were injured. Cooper Roberts, who was shot...
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Woman Pleads Guilty To Charges In Capital Riot: Report
A 54-year-old Naperville woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol, ABC reports. Dawn Franowski was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in September. Continue reading on...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
DeKalb County woman kept wild animals in her home, sold parts online
SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday. The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said. Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman […]
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot neighbors at 22nd and Center, prosecutors say
Leslie Bost, 57, is wanted for shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center Aug. 24, killing one of the four victims. Prosecutors say his own sister sat on the porch with the victims as he opened fire.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
12 racoons, 7 opossums, 1 skunk and other wild animals discovered in Illinois woman’s home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Police discovered many wild animals inside a home. Officials said a year-long investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday, August 30th revealed the animals, alive and dead. The home is located in Sandwich, Illinois, which is in Dekalb County. A 33-year-old woman […]
walls102.com
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say
A man was fatally shot on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family
CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
