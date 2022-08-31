ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What’s brewing in the tropics? These 3 disturbances

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — No tropical storms formed during August for the first time since 1997.

There are, however, three disturbances that have potential to form into tropical depressions in the next several days.

One is in the tropical Atlantic, another is off the west coast of Africa and yet another is in the central Atlantic.

The closest disturbance, which is in the tropical Atlantic, has been showing early signs of recurving well out to sea and staying far off of our coast.

But it could still generate waves and rip currents at Central Florida’s beaches next week. Beware of this threat if you plan to go to the beach this Labor Day weekend.

There are no tropical threats to Florida for now, but chief meteorologist Tom Terry will continue to monitor the tropics to keep you informed of any changes as we head into September.

The statistical peak of hurricane season is 10 days away, and activity is likely to pick up.

Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
TENNESSEE STATE
