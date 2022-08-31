Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
fox34.com
WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
fox34.com
Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot
Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse. Centennial Champion, also known as Buzz, a 9-year-old quarter horse gelding from Lubbock, will take his first ride during Texas Tech football’s 2022 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 3) against Murray State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season. “We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our...
fox34.com
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
fox34.com
Texas Tech vs. Murray St. - routes, parking for the Red Raider faithful
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any fans going to Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State may want to leave early if they plan on taking 19th street to get to the stadium. Construction there will slow down traffic throughout the season. “I would suggest just coming down Marsha Sharp...
fox34.com
What you need to know for Texas hunting season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting. Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it. “Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Cashless concessions, self-checkout at Jones AT&T Stadium this season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off their season this Saturday against Murray State and fans all around Lubbock are buzzing with excitement. While fans are getting ready to tailgate and cheer on the Red Raiders, Texas Tech Athletics is adding the final touches to get the stadium ready, including some changes to try and make lines shorter and faster.
fox34.com
Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear. Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this...
fox34.com
Floydada ISD increasing security at football games after fight following scrimmage
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - There will be extra security at the high school football games in Floydada Thursday and Friday night. Two weeks ago, a fight broke out between some students that left one injured. Lisa Rodriguez, whose son was injured in the fight, said, “This just was not a...
fox34.com
Lubbock man treks Rocky Mountains searching for cancer cure
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seventy-five-year-old Lubbock resident James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and Sole 2 Soul collaborative fundraising event. The event took place Aug 3-7 of 2022, at Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta, Canada. Livermore was diagnosed with rare blood cancer, MPN, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Isolated showers/storms continue Saturday evening, wrapping up overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more isolated showers/storms will continue to develop across the South Plains this evening with locally heavy rain and strong winds possible. Storm activity will begin to taper off around sunset, remaining dry overnight. Temperatures will quickly cool down into the 60s with clearing skies and calm winds.
fox34.com
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
fox34.com
Construction on 19th Street to impact game day traffic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
fox34.com
Historic Mount Gilead Baptist Church seeking community help after roof damage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mount Gilead Baptist Church is the oldest African American church in Lubbock County. The church was started in 1917, by eight Black community members. In 1987, they received their first historical marker, making the church a Lubbock Historical Landmark. Over the years, the marker deteriorated. In June, the Lubbock County Historical Commission Chair gave them a new marker. Now their building is experiencing damage, too.
fox34.com
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
fox34.com
South Plains College to offer CNA class
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College will offer a Certified Nurse Aide course from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept 12 through Oct 14 (Friday) in the Allied Health building. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. The class will be taught in-person and online. The course costs...
fox34.com
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 114th and Indiana for a crash with injuries. Police say nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson was found dead at the scene....
fox34.com
Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
Comments / 0