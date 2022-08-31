Seattle school bus provider picks up 78 routes previously awarded to competitor company

On Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools bus service provider First Student announced that it would assume 78 bus routes that had originally been awarded to its competitor Zum, after that company acknowledged it did not have sufficient drivers or buses.

First Student has agreed to cover the routes through December 2023 and has told the district that it is ready to assume more routes if Zum continues to face problems.

The SPS board voted on July 6 to split a three-year contract for bus services between First Student and Zum, with each company getting 184 routes. The 78 additional routes for First Student brings its total to 262.

“We take great pride in working to recruit and retain the best employees in the region and have been very successful in creating a robust and stable team of great drivers,” said Michael Hamel, First Student’s area general manager. “While we didn’t anticipate Zum to have difficulty meeting the demand of the recently awarded contract, we are pleased to be in a position to step in and make sure the district can live up to its commitment to provide safe and convenient transportation options for Seattle students.”

Hamel also said that First Student’s driver recruitment strategies attract highly qualified drivers who can provide help if needed.

“We agreed to step in and assist the district in covering these 78 routes until January, but if the district needs us, we are able and ready to continue as long as they need us, wherever they need us,” Hamel said.

SPS is scheduled to begin classes on Sept. 7.

