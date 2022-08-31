Read full article on original website
‘Lockdown Laura’ website launches amid political feud between Kansas governor candidates
The campaign for Republican Nominee for Governor, Derek Schmidt, rolled out a new website that aims to target democratic opponent Laura Kelly’s record on the issues of the economy, education, and pandemic overreach.
Gov. Kelly lauds abortion vote but focuses on the economy
Topeka — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
Opinion: Abortion back on ballot, indirectly
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Johnson County sheriff asks for more funding amid staffing crunch
The Johnson County manager’s office will reallocate ten full-time employees to the Sheriff’s office for the rest of this year as a temporary measure to address staffing shortages. Driving the news: County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and county commissioners discussed ongoing staffing problems with Sheriff Calvin Hayden Thursday...
Douglas County leaders approve courthouse waterproofing project
Douglas County leaders on Wednesday approved moving forward with a waterproofing project at the Douglas County Courthouse that county staff called “crucial.”. The commission agreed unanimously to a motion that will begin the process of waterproofing work to mitigate issues affecting the courthouse’s basement area. With that approval, county staff will direct Lawrence-based architectural design firm Hernly Associates Inc. to proceed with design and construction documentation for the project. The motion also sets an overall project budget of $1,491,139.
County sets date for town hall about proposal to extend Wakarusa Drive
Douglas County has announced a date for a town hall meeting about a proposed project extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence. The town hall, first referenced by Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky in a memo to the Douglas County Commission last week, has been set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Greenbush Resource Center, formerly the Wakarusa Valley School, 1104 East 1000 Road.
Johnson County adds $610K to hazardous waste recycling project
Johnson County will allocate an additional $610,000 toward the construction of a new Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas GOP governor candidate won’t push more abortion rules
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
Johnson County approves $1.6B budget for 2023
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a $1.6 billion budget for 2023.
In response to DA’s criticism over use of the word ‘criminals,’ Lawrence police chief expresses pride in his department
In response to a statement from the Douglas County district attorney criticizing police for using the word “criminals” in social media posts, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart on Thursday — in a two-sentence statement — said he valued transparency and was proud of the professionals in his department.
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds
The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
