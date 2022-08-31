OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.

