Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

Gov. Kelly lauds abortion vote but focuses on the economy

Topeka — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Opinion: Abortion back on ballot, indirectly

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Baldwin City, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County sheriff asks for more funding amid staffing crunch

The Johnson County manager’s office will reallocate ten full-time employees to the Sheriff’s office for the rest of this year as a temporary measure to address staffing shortages. Driving the news: County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and county commissioners discussed ongoing staffing problems with Sheriff Calvin Hayden Thursday...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County leaders approve courthouse waterproofing project

Douglas County leaders on Wednesday approved moving forward with a waterproofing project at the Douglas County Courthouse that county staff called “crucial.”. The commission agreed unanimously to a motion that will begin the process of waterproofing work to mitigate issues affecting the courthouse’s basement area. With that approval, county staff will direct Lawrence-based architectural design firm Hernly Associates Inc. to proceed with design and construction documentation for the project. The motion also sets an overall project budget of $1,491,139.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

County sets date for town hall about proposal to extend Wakarusa Drive

Douglas County has announced a date for a town hall meeting about a proposed project extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence. The town hall, first referenced by Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky in a memo to the Douglas County Commission last week, has been set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Greenbush Resource Center, formerly the Wakarusa Valley School, 1104 East 1000 Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Eric Rosen
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas GOP governor candidate won’t push more abortion rules

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Break
Politics
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds

The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
LAWRENCE, KS

