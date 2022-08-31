ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

What's being done about a critical shortage of EMTs and paramedics

By Doug Reardon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0hd6bLpQ00

They are often the first people to render care or aid to a patient, but the nation is facing a shortage of EMT and paramedic workers.

Those in the industry say it’s an easier field to get into than most would think, and they’re certainly encouraging it.

In a 2021 letter sent to Congress by the American Ambulance Association, the group noted that a survey they conducted showed recent overall turnover among paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20 to 30 percent annually – that’s 100% turnover every four years.

“It does seem to be worse than it was in years leading up to this,” said Matt Hapner, the education coordinator for Rockford Ambulance.

Hapner has been a first responder for nearly ten years and has trained EMTs for a little over three of them.

“We’re still getting students in the classes but it’s not necessarily translating to the actual numbers of people then going on to work on the road,” said Hapner. “Unfortunately, it does limit, a bit, how quickly we can respond to some things.”

Hapner says it’s not uncommon for Rockford Ambulance, on busy nights, to call other area ambulance agencies and vice-versa.

“It’s very common,” said Hapner. “We could have all the staffing in the world and if we’re having, you know, 200 calls come in at the same time, someone’s going to have to wait a little longer which is terrible.”

That was the case Tuesday night – a busy one – when a person in the Dutton area of Kent County called for an ambulance after a vehicle accident. After being told it would be around an hour wait, that person drove themselves to the hospital. Later, the Dutton Fire Chief took to Facebook expressing his frustration over the ongoing shortage.

“An ambulance isn’t just a lift to the hospital. It’s trained and skilled medical professionals administering lifesaving and stabilizing care en route. You aren’t getting that in the back of Dad’s Silverado or Mom’s Explorer,” said the post. “We are in the midst of a critical nationwide shortage of first responders.”

As is the case with many entities struggling to hire, EMS is a victim of underfunding, says Dr. Christine Brent, the EMS Fellowship Program Director with Michigan Medicine.

“Medicaid reimbursements for EMS transports really haven’t changed in about 20 years and they cover about 20% of what it costs to provide the service to the community. So every transport our agencies do, they actually lose money,” said Dr. Brent.

“If you can increase the funding, you can increase the wages you are paying your providers, and make what is a dangerous, difficult job into a job that pays an amount that matches the work that you’re doing and keep people in the field,” she continued.

Professionals are now encouraging anyone who is even remotely curious to consider a career in EMT and paramedic work. The classes, which oftentimes have financing options, typically are held only a few nights a week over the course of two-to-six months depending on the class. Hapner says many of the EMTs on Rockford’s crew work part-time.

“It’s easier to jump into than you’d think,” he said. “If anyone is interested, I’d encourage them to reach out to their local agency and I guarantee they would be happy to give you all the information they can.”

Comments / 1

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being

As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Daily Montanan

When the eye on the older patients is a camera

In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
NEWAYGO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO

A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role. Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

New LGBTQIA+ navigator position created at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health has announced the addition of a new position that is aimed at helping a specific population for those seeking medical care. Zoey O'Brien has been announced as the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ navigator. The goal of the new position is help curb the issue that members of the LGBTQIA+ community sometimes do not feel safe or welcomed by some in the health care industry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emts#Michigan Medicine#Paramedic#Medical Services#General Health#Emt#Congress#Rockford Ambulance#Dutton
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Fox17

Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy