Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman

Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
Police investigate crime scene at tent near Rachel Carson Bridge after shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side.  Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Gun found in student’s backpack at Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A gun was found in a student’s backpack at Brashear High School Wednesday. According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, a staff member noticed a student walking in a wooded area after school was dismissed for the day. The student then returned with a backpack and walked onto a school bus.
Man shot, killed inside East Hills apartment

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced...
Pittsburgh emergency crews find gunshot victim in downtown

A man was treated for a gunshot wound Friday afternoon after being discovered by first responders. Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were in the area of Ninth Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard around noon, when they saw a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim had suffered a gunshot...
