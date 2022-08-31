ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego

John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3

The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Health Leadership Changes: 2023 Incoming President & CEO, Michael Backus, Appoints Leadership Team

At 141 years old, the Oswego Health system is one of just a handful of independent health systems left in New York State, including over 200 hospitals. Staying independent is very important to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and securing leaders that are vested in not only the success of the organization, but the community is critical.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Fan Fair back for second year

FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
FULTON, NY
Billy Barlow
oswegocountynewsnow.com

From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
#Mayor
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Two Teens Electrocuted After Striking Tree In Oswego County

Redfield, N.Y. - Oswego County Sheriffs are investigating the electrocution death of two teenagers. Wednesday night around 11 a truck driven by 17 year old Madysen Young of Sandy Creek, with 3 other teenagers inside it, ran into a tree that had fallen across Route 17 in the Town of Redfield.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured

Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

