Seniors To Receive Produce Box At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Those attending the upcoming Oswego County Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair...
John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3
The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
Oswego Health Leadership Changes: 2023 Incoming President & CEO, Michael Backus, Appoints Leadership Team
At 141 years old, the Oswego Health system is one of just a handful of independent health systems left in New York State, including over 200 hospitals. Staying independent is very important to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and securing leaders that are vested in not only the success of the organization, but the community is critical.
Fulton Fan Fair back for second year
FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
OCSD opening day presentations focus on increased DEI initiatives, appreciating students’ cultures
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District recently celebrated its opening day at Oswego High School with district faculty, administration, and educators with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student-school culture. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin delivered the opening address.
Vera House’s crisis: A bad hire puts a community institution on the defensive
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vera House is where Meaghan Greeley found healing as an abuse survivor. It is where she found guidance and inspiration for her career as a counselor.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Syracuse Police Say Goodbye to Retiring Detective
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department is saying goodbye to one of its veterans....
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Two Teens Electrocuted After Striking Tree In Oswego County
Redfield, N.Y. - Oswego County Sheriffs are investigating the electrocution death of two teenagers. Wednesday night around 11 a truck driven by 17 year old Madysen Young of Sandy Creek, with 3 other teenagers inside it, ran into a tree that had fallen across Route 17 in the Town of Redfield.
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured
Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
