ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Suspect in custody after fatally shooting mother, man in Harper Woods home
DETROIT – Officials state that a 19-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting his 45-year-old mother and a 52-year-old man Friday afternoon. A standoff at the woman’s Harper Woods home happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 19000 block of Woodside Street. Police arrived at the scene where...
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
'East Side Serial Killer' Deangelo Martin pleads guilty to murder charges
Deangelo Kenneth Martin – known as the East Side Serial Killer – pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and two counts of sexual assault. Martin faces up to 75 years in jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 people shot, 1 in custody after armed standoff in Harper Woods
DETROIT – Two people have been shot and one person is in custody after an armed standoff took place in Harper Woods, officials say. The standoff began around 1:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at a home on Woodside Street between Kelly Road and Beaconsfield Street. Local 4 saw police...
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
fox2detroit.com
State police K9 bites Detroit police officer during chase of carjack suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is recovering after getting attacked and bitten by a Michigan State Police K-9 Thursday night while running after a carjacking suspect. "It's pretty bad, it's a significant bite in his left arm," said DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "There was a significant puncture...
Detroit News
Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harper Woods Police Department has taken one person into custody people after a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was holed up inside. Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the home on Woodside between Beaconsfield Street and Kelly Road to a report of a woman shot in the chest.
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Jerome Arnold was last seen and or heard from at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) in the 20400 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit. Arnold’s sister said she has not been able to contact...
The Oakland Press
Teen suspected of bringing loaded handgun to school grounds; prosecutor reviewing possible charges
A 17-year-old from Pontiac suspected of bringing a loaded 9mm handgun to Avondale High School during a football game on Sept. 1 is being held at Children’s Village pending a review of criminal charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. According to a social media post by the...
Detroit News
State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit. The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman scene resolved quickly after neighbor dispute turns violent
The Detroit Police Special Response Team were called out to a home near Colfax and Spokane Avenue, near Livernois and Joy Road after shots rang out when two neighbors got an argument. One was struck and taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on security cameras as gunman chases her down Highland Park street
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman was shot to death in broad daylight last Friday as she was just steps away from her home and it was captured on home security cameras. Kayjuan Taylor's final moments were caught on video as a gunman shot multiple times...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
