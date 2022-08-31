ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

2 people shot, 1 in custody after armed standoff in Harper Woods

DETROIT – Two people have been shot and one person is in custody after an armed standoff took place in Harper Woods, officials say. The standoff began around 1:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at a home on Woodside Street between Kelly Road and Beaconsfield Street. Local 4 saw police...
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Detroit News

Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harper Woods Police Department has taken one person into custody people after a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was holed up inside. Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the home on Woodside between Beaconsfield Street and Kelly Road to a report of a woman shot in the chest.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Jerome Arnold was last seen and or heard from at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) in the 20400 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit. Arnold’s sister said she has not been able to contact...
Detroit News

State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit. The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200...
