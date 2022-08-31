Read full article on original website
Related
New Bills stadium to feature mesh-like exterior
Although no renderings for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park have been released to this point, there are some details of the new stadium that Western New York is learning about. Read more here:
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland fans produce disastrous turnout for 2022 season opener vs. Buffalo
Maryland fans did not really show up for the season opener. A picture released on social media shows that there was very little fan attendance per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post. Maryland is kicking off its season against Buffalo at home. The hype around the Terps should have been...
ESPN: Bills' 'Achilles heel' could be on the offensive line
ESPN thinks the Buffalo Bills still might have to shore things up on their offensive line heading toward the 2022 NFL regular season. According to the former world-wide leader, the Bills don’t have a bad offensive line… but it’s not perfect either. ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell...
Bill Simmons skeptical of Bills’ Super Bowl chances: ‘They’re being treated like the 2018 Chiefs’
Bill Simmons isn’t convinced of the Bills’ Super Bowl chances, arguing Buffalo struggled against winning opponents last year and faces a harder schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Bills find replacement for Matt Araiza
The Buffalo Bills were ready to enter the 2022 NFL season putting all of their punting hopes on rookie Matt Araiza. In the aftermath of a civil lawsuit alleging that he took part in the gang rape of a minor, however, the team has now replaced the disgraced player. Four...
NFL・
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
Comments / 0