ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

‘We’re really excited to get it open’: Company provides updates on Splash Indoor Waterpark

By XIANA FONTNO xfontno@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Business
Oswego, NY
Lifestyle
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY

In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
HENDERSON, NY
Syracuse.com

In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured

Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Indoor Water Park#Splash Indoor Waterpark
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Defending Classic champ Shullick to hold meet-and-greet Saturday

OSWEGO — Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr., who won last fall’s International Classic race at Oswego Speedway, will hold a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 140 E. 13th St., Oswego. Shullick and the No. 95 Novelis Supermodified will be...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway

Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Oswego approves plans for 811-unit housing development

An 811-unit residential development is coming to Oswego. The village board approved a concept plan for D.R. Horton Midwest to build 490 single-family units and 321 multifamilies on 227 acres of undeveloped land south of Wolf’s Crossing Road, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval earlier this month.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines

Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Elks Lodge hosting Cruise to End Hunger with cars

FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 will be holding the second part of the fourth annual Elks Cruise to End Hunger, this time featuring a car show instead of a ride. The Cruise to End Hunger is an annual event held by the Fulton Elks Lodge in order to raise money for food organizations such as food banks.
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy