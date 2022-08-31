‘We’re really excited to get it open’: Company provides updates on Splash Indoor Waterpark

Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Market House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the property
OSWEGO — One of the most historic buildings in Oswego is now under new ownership. The Palladium-Times was notified Wednesday that the purchase of Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, was a “done deal,” according to Abby Weaver, the chief director of operations for Riverwalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY
In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured
Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Small plates rule the menu at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome (Dining Out Review)
Rome, N.Y. — Sure, we could have ordered one of the two large plates at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome, but the fact that the menu focused so acutely on small, shareable dishes gave us all the direction we required. Should we order a charcuterie board? It’s...
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Defending Classic champ Shullick to hold meet-and-greet Saturday
OSWEGO — Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr., who won last fall’s International Classic race at Oswego Speedway, will hold a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 140 E. 13th St., Oswego. Shullick and the No. 95 Novelis Supermodified will be...
WKTV
Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well
The Oneida football team finished last season at 3-5 overall. This year, they have a new coaching staff lead by VVS grad Matt McCoy, and say that they are better prepared than this time last season. Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well.
Traffic alert: Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 481 North in Oswego County
Phoenix, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North are closed after a vehicle crash near Phoenix, according to the state Department of Transportation. The lane closure started at 3:55 near Exit 13 to County Route 57A (Schroeppel), according to a traffic alert. The closure is expected to last...
iheartoswego.com
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
therealdeal.com
Oswego approves plans for 811-unit housing development
An 811-unit residential development is coming to Oswego. The village board approved a concept plan for D.R. Horton Midwest to build 490 single-family units and 321 multifamilies on 227 acres of undeveloped land south of Wolf’s Crossing Road, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval earlier this month.
WKTV
Oneida County preparing for new COVID-19 vaccines
Oneida County has pre-ordered Moderna and Pfizer doses of the updated COVID-19 booster. Oneida County pre-orders doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine. Oneida County has pre-ordered doses of the new updated COVID-19 boosters, which were created to target the prominent Omicron variant along with the original virus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Elks Lodge hosting Cruise to End Hunger with cars
FULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 will be holding the second part of the fourth annual Elks Cruise to End Hunger, this time featuring a car show instead of a ride. The Cruise to End Hunger is an annual event held by the Fulton Elks Lodge in order to raise money for food organizations such as food banks.
14850.com
Adding to food supply chain issues, local drivers for Sysco may not be driving this week
An unusual supply chain issue is going to impact some local restaurants this week. We know some farms and food producers are short staffed, and now we’ve learned that drivers for a major distributor — aren’t driving. After weeks of late deliveries, spotty deliveries, and skipped deliveries,...
Comments / 2