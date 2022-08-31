Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1
Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification
England boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her pride in her players’ efforts after the European champions secured World Cup qualification with a 2-0 away victory over Austria.Returning to action just over a month on from their Euros triumph, the Lionesses needed a point in Wiener Neustadt to seal top spot in Group D and a place at next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.They ended up with all three following a seventh-minute finish from Alessia Russo – brought into the side as a replacement for retired record scorer Ellen White – and a Nikita Parris strike to wrap things up...
USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer
USWNT cruised to a dominating 4-0 victory against Nigeria, with goals from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan in the 14th, 25th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. Sophia Smith continues her impressive form as USWNT looks to defeat Nigeria again in their next international friendly.
Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured
Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup, prompting a "proud and happy" response from manager Sarina Wiegman. Returning to action just over a month...
Olympic champion Canada beats Australia in women’s soccer
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Manchester United wing Adriana Leon scored an early first-half goal and it stood up through a number of good Australian scoring chances as Tokyo Olympic champion Canada beat the Matildas 1-0 in a women’s soccer friendly on Saturday. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan kept Canada in...
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer out of Man Utd all-but over after striker named on bench for Leicester clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO is all-but confirmed to stay at Manchester United - having been named on the bench against Leicester. The Portugal legend pushed for a move away from United all summer and was at one point linked with Chelsea. But the Blues, along with the likes of Bayern Munich, ruled...
Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Erik ten Hag’s side win three in a row
Manchester United made it three wins in a row in the Premier League as Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal earned them victory over Leicester, who remain bottom of the table and without a win in five matches this season.Sancho showed great composure to round Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and finish a fine Untied move on 23 minutes. Leicester responded after the break - they needed to after a flat first-half performance under Brendan Rodgers - and James Maddison went close.But United made changes late on to close it out, with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo brought on. Ronaldo, who will now stay at United as the transfer window closes, missed a couple of chances but the result moves Ten Hag’s side up to fifth in the table. Read More Jadon Sancho goal enough to beat Leicester as Man United earn third straight winTransfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Luiz bid rejected, Liverpool confirm Arthur, Aubameyang and Zakaria to ChelseaEverton seal James Garner signing from Manchester United in potential £15m deal
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
Everton boss Frank Lampard hails Jordan Pickford after Liverpool draw
Frank Lampard believes Jordan Pickford’s outstanding display in Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby showed why he is England’s number one.The Everton goalkeeper is the subject of constant scrutiny, even if England boss Gareth Southgate’s faith in him has not wavered, but he proved his credentials at Goodison Park.Pickford made a string of saves to keep Liverpool at bay, none better than the last in stoppage time when he tipped Mohamed Salah’s shot on to the post.Alisson was also in excellent form at the other end, making key saves to deny Everton debutant Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil, but Pickford was the...
Austria vs England live stream: How to watch Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier online and on TV today
England’s victorious squad are back in action for the first time since they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at the end of July, with Sarina Wiegman’s team set to face Austria in a World Cup qualifier.The 2023 Women’s World Cup is to be hosted in New Zealand and a draw in this clash will be enough for the Lionesses to ensure they’ll be there and taking part - though victory in their final game at home to Luxembourg would also do the trick.Considering England have scored 68 and won all eight games so far, confidence will be...
Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join surprise European club before deal fell through
Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga. Although the five-time Ballon d’Or ended up staying with Manchester United, according to recent reports, he came within touching distance of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. That’s according to a recent report from Ajansspor (as relayed by ESPN), who claims...
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream, kick-off time for big 2022 World Cup clash in Qatar
ENGLAND meet familiar World Cup enemies USA in the group stages of the 2022 Qatar showpiece. The Three Lions infamously drew 1-1 with the Americans 12 years ago at the South Africa World Cup in Bloemfontein. And the two sides are set to do it all over again in the...
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby Championship result and final score as Springboks beat Wallabies
Teenager Canan Moodie scored a try on debut as the Springboks snapped a nine-year losing streak on Australian soil with a 24-8 victory over the Wallabies in a sometimes tempestuous Rugby Championship test on Saturday.Centre Damian de Allende, flanker Franco Mostert and winger Makazole Mapimpi also crossed to help the world champions get back to winning ways after two straight defeats and gatecrash the opening party at the re-built Sydney Football Stadium.Australia, having named an unchanged starting side for the first time in three years, suffered another rash of injuries but were inaccurate in their play all evening and slumped to a fourth defeat in seven matches this year.The bonus point victory elevated the Springboks to second place in the championship standings behind reigning champions New Zealand, who beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton earlier on Saturday, with two rounds of the championship remaining. Read More South Africa beat Australia in feisty Rugby Championship encounterNew Zealand crush Argentina in Rugby Championship revenge to end All Blacks’ losing streak
Auxerre vs Olympique Marseille LIVE: Ligue 1 team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
English soccer flaunts financial power in $2.2 billion spree
A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed the $2.2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and — belatedly — Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads. The headline transfer on...
Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'
Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
From jeers to cheers: Tudor is winning over Marseille fans
PARIS (AP) — Marseille fans were quick to voice their displeasure when Igor Tudor was hired to replace popular coach Jorge Sampaoli who suddenly quit in July. Tudor made his name as an imposing central defender with Juventus but the 44-year-old Croat had a modest track record as coach, even though he did well guiding a fair Verona side into ninth place in Serie A last season.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby. Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort. Then in stoppage time Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot on to the upright. Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off...
