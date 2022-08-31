The NFL season is right around the corner and the news cycle is ramping up just in time for the new year. Get ready for Week 1 with USA TODAY Sports reporters Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon.

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he is hopeful for "another shot" in the NFL after last season's email scandal. The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old girl.

MORE: Jon Gruden says he's hopeful for 'another shot' in the NFL after 'shameful' email scandal

RELATED: Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following rape accusation

On the field, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has some choice words about facing his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after the 49ers had previously publicly expressed interest in trading him.

NFL PRESEASON TAKEAWAYS: Joint practices, Deshaun Watson saga, QB situations among top

SAY WHAT?: Baker Mayfield's comments add spark to Cleveland Browns-Carolina Panthers Week 1 game

The NFL Insiders share their season predictions and Safid offers a special message in memory of the Miami Dolphins Vice President of Communications Jason Jenkins , who unexpectedly passed away this week.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

It's a Football Podcast!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PODCAST: Baker Mayfield speaks his mind, NFL teams trim rosters with season around the corner